Facebook removes Conservative Party ad that featured BBC presenters

Facebook says it has removed a Conservative Party advertisement that used BBC news footage on the grounds that it infringed on Intellectual Property Rights.
The BBC had complained about the ad last week, arguing material involving some of its well-known presenters was taken out of context and could damage its impartiality. Facebook said on Monday that whenever it receives “valid IP claims against content on the platform, in advertising or elsewhere,” it will “act in accordance with their policies and take action as required.”
Britain’s election laws were written for a time when campaigns pushed mass-produced leaflets through mail slots, rather than flooding Facebook and Twitter accounts with individually targeted messages. As a consequence, political parties are pushing the boundaries of internet campaigning in the upcoming General Election.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.