International

Facebook removes Conservative Party ad that featured BBC presenters

more-in

The advertisement was removed on grounds of a complaint raised by the broadcaster about intellectual property infringement

Facebook says it has removed a Conservative Party advertisement that used BBC news footage on the grounds that it infringed on Intellectual Property Rights.

The BBC had complained about the ad last week, arguing material involving some of its well-known presenters was taken out of context and could damage its impartiality. Facebook said on Monday that whenever it receives “valid IP claims against content on the platform, in advertising or elsewhere,” it will “act in accordance with their policies and take action as required.”

Britain’s election laws were written for a time when campaigns pushed mass-produced leaflets through mail slots, rather than flooding Facebook and Twitter accounts with individually targeted messages. As a consequence, political parties are pushing the boundaries of internet campaigning in the upcoming General Election.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics International
United Kingdom
election
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 2, 2019 5:09:57 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/facebook-removes-conservative-party-ad-that-featured-bbc-presenters/article30138389.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY