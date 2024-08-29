GIFT a SubscriptionGift
FAA grounds SpaceX after rocket falls over in flames at landing

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) grounded the SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rockets and ordered an investigation following the predawn accident

Updated - August 29, 2024 06:14 am IST

Published - August 29, 2024 05:55 am IST

AP
This image created from a SpaceX video, shows the moment when the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket’s first-stage fell over in flames after landing on an ocean platform offshore, Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2024, in the Atlantic Ocean.

This image created from a SpaceX video, shows the moment when the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket’s first-stage fell over in flames after landing on an ocean platform offshore, Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2024, in the Atlantic Ocean. | Photo Credit: AP

SpaceX launches are on hold after a booster rocket toppled over in flames while landing on Wednesday (August 28, 2024).

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) grounded the company’s Falcon 9 rockets and ordered an investigation following the predawn accident off the Florida coast. No injuries or public damage were reported.

SpaceX rocket accident leaves company’s Starlink satellites in wrong orbit

It’s too early to know how much impact this will have on SpaceX’s upcoming crew flights, one private and the other for NASA. A billionaire’s chartered flight was delayed just a few hours earlier because of a poor weather forecast.

The rocket blasted off from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station and got all 21 Starlink internet satellites to orbit. But the first-stage booster fell over in a fireball moments after landing on an ocean platform, the first such accident in years. It was the 23rd time this particular booster had launched, a recycling record for SpaceX.

Injury rates for Musk’s SpaceX exceed industry average for second year

The FAA said it must approve SpaceX’s accident findings and corrective action before the company can resume Falcon 9 launches. A launch from California with more Starlinks was immediately called off following the accident.

SpaceX’s Jon Edwards, a vice-president, said the company is working “ASAP” to understand what went wrong.

“Losing a booster is always sad. Each one of them has a unique history and character. Thankfully this doesn’t happen often,” Mr. Edwards posted on X.

SpaceX postpones historic mission featuring first private spacewalk

Besides the private spaceflight awaiting liftoff from Florida’s Kennedy Space Centre, SpaceX is due to launch a pair of astronauts for NASA late next month. Two seats will be set aside for the two astronauts who launched in June aboard Boeing’s new Starliner capsule, deemed unsafe by NASA for their return.

