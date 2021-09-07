Extremist who attacked officers in New Zealand prison killed for stabbing

Wellington

07 September 2021 13:46 IST

Ahamed Samsudeen, 32, was shot and killed by police on September 3 after he grabbed a knife at an Auckland supermarket and began stabbing shoppers, injuring seven.

Approximately 30 officers had been following Samsudeen around the clock for 53 days since his release from prison, worried he was primed to launch a terror attack at any moment. During his incarceration in New Zealand, he was moved to a maximum security prison after punching officers and repeatedly throwing feces and urine at them, corrections officials said on Tuesday.

Since the attack, the condition of his victims has improved each day. Police said on Tuesday that two victims remain hospitalised in intensive care units while two more are in general wards, and are now in stable condition. The other three victims are recovering at home.

Advertising

Advertising

“This is really encouraging and positive news,” said Assistant Commissioner Lauano Sue Schwalger.

Samsudeen arrived in New Zealand ten years ago from Sri Lanka on a student visa and later claimed refugee status. He was first jailed in 2017 after he tried to fly to Syria to join the Islamic State insurgency.

He was held on various charges including fraud and distributing restricted material after police found Islamic State videos and a hunting knife at his apartment. He pleaded guilty to five charges in June 2018 and was released because of the time he had served.

Six weeks later, he was jailed again on new charges and remained in prison until July of this year. He spent his final year in the maximum security Auckland Prison with a small number of other prisoners identified as posing “extreme risk.” Rachel Leota, the National Commissioner at the Department of Corrections, said Samsudeen would often abuse staff, and had thrown feces and urine at them or threatened violence on multiple occasions.

Initially, Samsudeen was housed at the Mt. Eden Corrections Facility, a general prison. He was shifted to the maximum security prison after an incident in June 2020 when staff tried to move him to an exercise yard.

“He argued with staff about which yard he was going to and his behavior escalated,” Ms. Leota said. “He was directed to return to his cell and he struck two officers.” She said he later assaulted another staff member.

Ms. Leota added that they identified Samsudeen as having potentially violent extremist views but he refused help. She said he met twice with an imam from the local Muslim community but did not engage with him in a meaningful way.

Samsudeen was eventually released from prison in July, and moved to an Auckland mosque after a leader there agreed to take him in.

“He was a very, very difficult person to manage, and was increasingly openly hostile and abusive toward probation staff,” Ms. Leota said.

The case has highlighted shortcomings in New Zealand’s counterterrorism laws. Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has said she plans to pass new laws, which were already in the works, by the end of the month.

The case has also raised questions about why Samsudeen was not deported sooner after immigration officials in 2019 cancelled his refugee status on the basis of using fake documents. Samsudeen had been appealing a deportation ruling at the time of carrying out this attack.