‘Extremist’ kills self, baby in Tunisia suicide attack

Tunis

02 April 2021 21:54 IST

Tunisian authorities said a female suicide bomber killed herself and her baby during counterterrorism operations in mountains of central Tunisia.

Two other Islamic extremists were killed in the security operations, according to an Interior Ministry statement on Thursday night.

In one operation, Tunisian forces were tracking an extremist group in the Mount Salloum area of Kasserine province. They killed one suspected jihadist, whose wife then killed herself by activating an explosive belt, the statement said. The explosion killed her baby in her arms, while an older daughter also at the scene survived, according to the Ministry.

In a second operation, in the Mount Mghila area, security forces killed a suspected leader of Jund Al Khilafa brigade, the statement said. The brigade has pledged allegiance to the Islamic State group.