Extreme-right wing group in France banned

French far-right commentator Eric Zemmour, candidate for the 2022 French presidential election, reacts as he delivers a New Year's speech to supporters in Paris, France, January 4, 2022.   | Photo Credit: Sarah Meyssonnier

France on Wednesday banned an extreme-right youth group known as the “Zouaves Paris” blamed for attacks on anti-racism activists at a raucous rally last month by far-right presidential candidate Eric Zemmour.

“The group was banned in line with the instructions of the President,” Interior Minister said adding that the group had incited “hatred and violence”.

Its members were accused of assaulting activists at a rally by Mr. Zemmour shortly after he announced his candidacy for the 2022 presidential elections.


