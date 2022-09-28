External Affairs Minister Jaishankar, NSA Jack Sullivan discuss U.S.-India strategic partnership, Ukraine war

Jaishankar-Sullivan meeting meeting comprised a review of the strategic relationship and an exchange of views of regional and global priorities, the White House said

Sriram Lakshman WASHINGTON DC
September 28, 2022 12:30 IST

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar (right) and White House National Security Advisor Jack Sullivan on Wednesday discussed U.S.-India strategic partnership, the Ukraine conflict and its repercussions, the Indo-Pacific situation, South Asia and the Gulf. Photo: @DrSJaishankar

 External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar and White House National Security Advisor (NSA) Jack Sullivan met on Wednesday and discussed issues related to  U.S.-India strategic partnership, the Ukraine war and a free and open Indo-Pacific.

The White House said the meeting comprised a review of the strategic relationship and an exchange of views of regional and global priorities. Mr. Jaishankar specifically mentioned “the Indo-Pacific situation, South Asia and the Gulf” were discussed.

Their meeting also included a discussion of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and its impact on food and energy insecurity, according to the White House and a tweet from Mr. Jaishankar.

In the context of the forthcoming G20 Indian presidency, Mr. Jaishankar and Mr. Sullivan discussed approaches to debt sustainability and promoting “a free, open, secure, and prosperous Indo-Pacific”, according to the White House.

The Minister is also meeting with industry bodies and advocacy groups on his visit. On Tuesday, he participated in a roundtable with executives organised by the U.S. India Business Council, and on Wednesday, he is scheduled to meet with the U.S.-India Strategic Partnership Forum. Neither of the event was open to the press.

Mr. Jaishankar’s visit to Washington concludes on Wednesday.

