One killed as explosions ring out in Kyiv after missile warnings

December 31, 2022 05:55 pm | Updated 06:35 pm IST - KYIV

Ten explosions could be heard in the centre of Ukraine's capital, Kyiv, amid a nationwide air raid siren.

The governor of the surrounding Kyiv region warned shortly beforehand of a possible incoming missile attack, and that air defences in the region were engaging targets.

Kyiv mayor Vitaliy Klitschko confirmed that explosions could be heard in the city in a post on the Telegram app.

Russian strikes which targeted several regions of Ukraine, including the capital Kyiv, killed at least one person and injured several others, according to Ukrainian officials.

“According to preliminary information, one person died in the Solomianskyi district. Several people were injured,” Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko said on social media. Attacks were also reported by local officials in the southern Mykolaiv region and the Khmelnytskyi region in the west.

Kyiv hotel damaged amid missile strikes, says presidential aide

A hotel in Ukraine’s capital, Kyiv, was damaged by an explosion in the city, a presidential aide said, amid what Ukrainian officials described as another massed Russian missile strike.

Kyrylo Tymoshenko, an official in Ukraine’s presidential office, wrote on Telegram that emergency services were heading to the scene but did not provide further detalis.