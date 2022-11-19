Explosion kills at least 9 on Russia's island of Sakhalin

A gas explosion in an apartment building Saturday killed at least nine people, including four children, on the island of Sakhalin in far eastern Russia, according local authorities.
A section of the five-story building in the town of Tymovskoye collapsed after a gas cylinder exploded in one of the apartments at around 5:30 a.m. Moscow time, authorities said.
ADVERTISEMENT
Rescue teams were searching for more victims under the rubble, Sakhalin Governor Valery Limarenko wrote on Telegram. Some of the 33 people known to have lived in the building remained unaccounted for, he said.
Sakhalin is located in the Pacific Ocean, north of Japan.
Trending
- India has evidence of terror financing through social media platforms: NIA chief
- Centre seeks review of Supreme Court order releasing Rajiv Gandhi case convicts
- Election Commissioner may be honest, but can have definite political leaning: Supreme Court
- Tories increase taxes, cut spending as recession looms
- Stalker indiscriminately slashes hotel employee across her face in Chennai, arrested
According to Limarenko, residents affected by the explosion were offered temporary shelter and families who lost their homes will be paid 500,000 rubles ($8,217). Relatives of the people killed can expect to receive 1 million rubles ($16,434), he said.
ADVERTISEMENT