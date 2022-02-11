International

Explosion near mosque kills 1, wounds 7 in Afghanistan

An explosion on the doorsteps of a mosque in northern Afghanistan killed one worshipper and wounded seven others on Friday, a Taliban official said.

Baz Mohammad Sarwari of Badghis province said the cause of the explosion is unknown but investigations are ongoing.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the explosion. The local Islamic State affiliate has in the past repeatedly claimed responsibility for similar attacks.

Sarwari said the wounded were transferred to the provincial hospital while Taliban troops secured the area.

The explosion went off while dozens of worshippers had gathered inside the mosque for Friday prayers.


