Explosion at wedding kills five in Yemen

Five women were killed when a projectile exploded at a New Year’s Day wedding party in Yemen’s Red Sea city of Hodeida, the latest attack in the war-torn nation.

The government and Houthi rebels blamed each other for the Friday night attack near Hodeida’s airport, a frontline between their forces on the edge of the key Houthi-held port.

It came just two days after at least 26 people were killed in blasts that rocked the airport of the southern city of Aden as government Ministers got off a plane.

In Hodeida, “the explosion struck at the entrance to a complex of several wedding halls” as a party was being held for a newly-married rebel supporter. Officials said five women were killed, and children were among the wounded.