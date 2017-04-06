International

Explosion at St. Petersburg building, no one injured

A loud explosion was heard on Thursday in a residential building close to the site in St Petersburg where explosives were found earlier in the day, Reuters witnesses said.

No one was hurt in the explosion but a vehicle was damaged by falling masonry, news agency RIA said, citing a source in Russia's emergencies ministry.

