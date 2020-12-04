International

Explosion at South African crude oil refinery in Durban, metro police say

Twitter image of Engen. A spokesman for Engen, which operates the refinery, where a huge explosion took place, said he would comment later in a statement.  

There was an explosion at South Africa's second-largest crude oil refinery in Durban on Friday morning, a local metropolitan police official told Reuters, adding it was not yet clear whether there had been injuries or deaths.

According to Engen's website, the Durban plant has a crude refining capacity of 120,000 barrels per day.

It was not immediately clear if there was any impact on the refinery's production.

Africa's most industrialised economy has six refineries, four using crude oil and two synthetic fuel as feedstock. It is a net importer of petroleum products.

