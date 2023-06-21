  • The U.S. Federal Reserve (Fed) last week paused its rate hike cycle by deciding to hold interest rates after ten rate hikes since March 2022
  • U.S. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said that the central bank is waiting for signs that there has been a decisive slowdown in inflation before it decides on further actions. It should be noted that the Fed began raising interest rates after inflation hit multi-decade highs as the U.S. economy slowed down due to the Covid-19 lockdowns and the U.S. central bank responded by flooding the economy with massive amounts of dollars
  • The Fed’s rate hike pause is no guarantee that there won’t be any future rate hikes in the short term. Other western central banks have continued to raise rates after a pause, and major central banks such as the European Central Bank and the Bank of England continue to raise interest rates as inflation continues to be a challenge in their economies