  • The attack on a central avenue in Istanbul is a stark reminder of the bombings in Turkish cities between 2015 and 2017.
  • A 2016 car bombing, near a football stadium and close to the avenue where Sunday’s bomb exploded, killed 38 police officers and eight civilians.
  • Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s grip on power for more than two decades could face its most serious challenge in the coming elections because the government’s unorthodox economic policies have led to skyrocketing inflation.