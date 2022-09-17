  • Refrain from approving Hungary’s Recovery and Resilience Facility (RRF) programme that allows the Commission to raise funds for the country to implement reforms and investments. EP members recommended holding back approval for this prograame until the country complies with the relevant European Semester recommendations and implements all relevant judgements of the EU Court of Justice and the European Court of Human Rights. This comes at a time when Prime Minister Orban’s government is trying to strike a deal with Brussels on blocked EU funds that were frozen over concerns of corruption, The Guardian reported. Hungary may lose £3.91 billion (€4.64 billion) in Covid recovery funds if it fails to reach a deal with EU by the end of the year.
  • Apply the Common Provisions Regulation and the Financial Regulation more strictly to curb the misuse of EU funds for political motives.
  • Exclude cohesion programmes that contribute to the misuse of EU funds or breach of the rule of law from funding.