Explained | Why foreign money is important to Russia

Earlier this year, Vice Speaker of the Russian Federation Council Nikolay Zhuravlev told state-owned news agency TASS that exclusion from SWIFT would imply Russia losing out of foreign currency, and Europe not receiving oil, gas and metals from Russia.

The Russian Central Bank on Monday instituted a temporary ban on brokers selling domestic securities on behalf of foreign residents. Additionally, the central bank more than doubled the interest rates to 20% per annum from the existing 9%.

It elaborated, “The increase of the key rate will ensure a rise in deposit rates to levels needed to compensate for the increased depreciation and inflation risk”. According to the central regulator, this was imperative to support financial and price stability alongside protecting the savings of the citizenry from depreciation.

The two moves could potentially be to secure the economic interests of the country hit by financial and economic sanctions owing to its involvement in recent geopolitical events. Ratings agencies Standard & Poor’s (S&P) had earlier lowered Russia’s investment grade to ‘junk’ as Moody’s put its rating “on review for downgrade”.

On Saturday, several Russian banks were excluded from the international payments system SWIFT. This translated to being barred from the mainstream facilitator of financial transactions globally, with potentially repercussions spiralling to its foreign exchange and trade.

The declining Ruble

The Russian currency neared the $110-mark against the U.S. dollar at about 8:30 PM GMT on Monday. As reported by the Associated Press, the ruble tanked about 30% against the dollar on Monday but steadied following the announcements by the central bank.

Bank of Russia Governor Elvira Nabuillina stated, “The new sanctions imposed by foreign states have entailed a considerable increase in the ruble exchange rate and limited the opportunities for Russia to use its gold and foreign currency reserves.”

She added that the central bank carried out foreign exchange interventions totaling U.S.$1 billion on Thursday and a “smaller amount” on Friday. It could not carry out interventions on Monday owing to restrictions on the use of gold and foreign currency reserves in dollars and euros.

The central bank’s recent directive asked Russian residents to submit 80% of their revenues arising from foreign trade to the Government. Governor Nabuillina argued this would ensure an even supply of foreign currency in the domestic foreign exchange market to meet importers and households’ needs. It had also placed a temporary ban that limits the withdrawal of capital, in the form of securities, by non-residents.

Russia’s largest financial institution Sberbank was in the sanctions list stipulated the previous week. It holds about a third of all bank assets in Russia. The bank is majority-owned by the Russian Government and has operations in the U.K, Central and Eastern Europe, China, India, among other places. European Central Bank’s (ECB) assessment, published on Monday, stated that the bank would potentially be unable to pay its debt or other liabilities as they fall due. The assessment ECB mentioned applied to Sberbank Europe AG, which is headquartered in Austria and has subsidiaries in Croatia and Slovenia.

“Sberbank Europe AG and its subsidiaries experienced significant deposit outflows as a result of the reputational impact of geopolitical tensions. This led to a deterioration of its liquidity position,” the assessment mentioned. It added that the bank had no “realistic chance” of restoring its position at group level and in each of its subsidiaries within the European Union.

Servicing foreign debt

Ratings agency Moody’s stated in its report, published on February 25, that restricting the ability for interactions with financial institutions could result in “technical challenges” to execute cross-border payments in a timely manner. This could potentially affect sovereign debt payments.

S&P argued in its report, published on the same day, that continued military escalation could enable a new round of strong sanctions. It added that under some scenarios, it could disrupt the country’s commodity trade or undermine the country’s ability or willingness to ensure timely debt service.

The Moody’s report added that the country’s low borrowing requirements and large pool of domestic savings could help limit the negative effects of potential sovereign debt sanctions from extending to the secondary market. “...although wide-spread financial sector disruption could impact the functioning of Russia’s sovereign debt market,” it stated. S&P stated that other than the immediate disruptions to economic activity arising from the sanctions, second-round effects on domestic confidence could be substantial. “Some of these might be difficult to contain even in the face of Russia’s currently strong public and external balance sheets, as well as its conservative macroeconomic management,” the report argued.

Though Russia has faced persistent sanctions environment since the annexation of Crimea in 2014, Moody’s stated, the new economic and financial sanctions could weigh further on its economic and financial strength.

Sleeving and commodity trade

In January this year, Vice Speaker of Federation Council Nikolay Zhuravlev told Russian state-owned media TASS that exclusion from SWIFT would result in Russia not receiving foreign currency, but that would also mean the European countries would not receive oil, gas, metals and other important items they import.

Although the financial exclusion does not target oil or any other trade, domestic banks act as intermediaries for facilitating transactions and transactional formalities.

Moody’s report notes that financial sector sanctions could bother the country’s trade flow and payments for its oil and gas exports - important for Russian government revenues.

According to Eurostat data, approximately two-thirds of extra-EU’s crude oil imports (27%), about three quarters of natural gas imports (41%) and more than three quarters of solid fuel (47%) came from Russia in 2019.

Head of Global Oil Analytics at S&P, Rick Joswick said the SWIFT ban could potentially make buyers more hesitant to purchase Russian oil. “That will tend to drive down the price of Russian crude oil even more until it ultimately clears outside of its traditional markets in Europe,” he added.

S&P, in a separate report published on February 27, stated that traders, if necessary, might opt for ‘sleeving’. Sleeving refers to a practice where two entities not having an agreement to trade with each other find a third entity - in possession of the right to trade with both entities. The third entity facilitates trade between the two entities under a similar contract. The primary trading entities would however be subjected to a facilitating fee and potential financial risk.

“New economic sanctions, including controls on access to key imports needed to modernize the economy and support a further diversification in its export mix away from hydrocarbons, or measures targeting Russia’s key export sectors such as energy, would weigh on Russia’s already low growth potential and generally slow real disposable income growth,” Moody’s noted