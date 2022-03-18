Explained | Why did Volodymyr Zelenskyy compare the Mariupol crisis to the Siege of Leningrad? 

The port city of Mariupol in Ukraine, encircled by Russian forces, faces a humanitarian crisis as resources run out amid constant shelling

General view of the remains of the drama theatre which was hit by a bomb when hundreds of people were sheltering inside in Mariupol in this handout picture released on March 18, 2022. Photo: Azov handout via Reauters

The story so far: Local authorities of the besieged port city of Mariupol in southern Ukraine said on March 16 that Russians have bombed a drama theatre where nearly a thousand civilians, including women and children, were reportedly taking shelter.

The city was encircled by the Russian military on March 2 and has been facing constant bombardment, aside from being largely out of power, heating and communication services. Late on March 16, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy compared the siege of Mariupol to the siege of Leningrad during the Second World War. “Citizens of Russia, how is your blockade of Mariupol different from the blockade of Leningrad during world war two?... We will not forget anyone whose lives were taken by the occupiers,” Mr. Zelenskyy said.

What was the Siege of Leningrad?

A siege is a military strategy to surround a region from all sides, starving it of vital resources and using violent methods like bombings to force it into surrender, rather than sending troops inside to face an armed standoff. German and Finnish armies had laid siege on the USSR’s second-largest city of Leningrad (modern day St. Petersburg), on the Eastern Front of World War II, for 872 days from September 1941 to January 1944, making it one of the longest and most damaging blockades of the War. Forces of Nazi Germany had invaded the Soviet Union in June of 1941, approaching Leningrad from the West and South by September, while Germany’s ally — the Finnish army, had started moving on the city from the North.

Despite most of the city’s population being mobilised to secure its perimeters by helping the Soviet Army to build anti-tank fortifications, Leningrad was fully encircled by late 1941, being cut off from vital rail, food, medical, communication and energy resources. All this, while it faced relentlessly frequent rounds of artillery shelling by the Germans.

What was the significance of Leningrad?

The city was a strategic and political target for Germany in Operation Barbarossa — the military offensive to invade the Soviet Union.

First, it was an industrial centre hosting several arms factories. Second, its political significance was rooted in the fact that it was the former capital of Russia and the site of the Bolshevik revolution of 1917. It was strategically important as besieging Leningrad would cut off the USSR from the Baltic region, and was a channel to the West, as it was around Leningrad that the Neva river’s banks met the gulf of Finland. Lastly, it was critical from a military point of view, being the base of the Russian navy’s fleet in the Baltic Sea.

What was the impact of the siege?

During 1942 alone, 6,50,000 Leningraders had lost their lives to bombings, starvation, disease, cold and exhaustion, while mearly a million people lost their lives through the entire period of the blockade . Meanwhile, the Soviet Union registered 6,70,000 deaths during the period of the siege. German shelling and bombings had killed over 5,700 civilians and injured over 20,000 during the siege. In the second year of the siege, missions were carried out to evacuate one million of Leningrad’s children, sick, and elderly.

On September 19, 1941, the city had faced the most brutal of German airstrikes, killing nearly a thousand people, a lot of whom were recovering from battle injuries in the city’s hospitals. Six bombings had targeted five of the city’s hospitals and its biggest marketplace. Air raids became frequent in the next two years of the siege.

The only route or corridor which the Soviet Army had maintained some control over, to transport essential aid and supplies, came to be called the ‘Road of Life’ — the Southern Part of Lake Ladoga and the small corridor of land not controlled by Axis Powers between Leningrad and Lake Ladoga.

Leningrad only had a few months worth of food reserves when it was encircled and rationing became a widespread practice during the siege. According to France-based World War II researcher Sarah Gruszka, “Rations became as meagre as 125g of bread per day for most Leningrad residents during the winter of 1941-42,” and “bread was generally the only food allowed”. The food crisis was such that the Interior Ministry of the Soviet Union had recorded instances of cannibalism.

After two offensives by the Soviet Armies in 1942 and 1943, a third mission to break the siege was finally successful in January 1944, leading to the Germans being driven westward from the city’s outskirts and the lifting of the siege.

What is the current humanitarian crisis in Mariupol?

On March 2, Russian forces almost completely encircled the port city of Mariupol, having a population of 4,30,000. Since then, the city has been cut off from essential services such as power, communication and internet.

The city’s authorities have raised alarm that sustenance resources like water, food and heating are running out, as almost daily bombardments have resulted in the deaths of over 2,500 people in the city, including women, children and the elderly, since the Russian incursion began on February 24.

The destructive bombings on civilian buildings, a maternity hostipal, a school ground, a swimming pool, the fire department, a church and a theatre have resulted in numerous deaths, with city authories moving bodies to a mass grave on the outskirts of the city.

A Mariupol city council statement said that about 30,000 residents had managed to flee the city, but more than 3,50,000 are still stuck there.

Establishing stable humanitarian corridors from Mariupol has also not been successful despite repeated talks between Russian and Ukrainian authorities. Reports of Russian troops shelling densely populated residential areas and the bombing of an inital humanitarian corrirdor itself, has make taking evacuation routes difficult. Bombing even prevented some convoys of aid supplies from reaching Mariupol

Associated Press dispatches from the city detailed how the roads surrounding Mariupol have been mined by Russian troops and its main port blocked. Residents have resorted to melting snow for drinking water and burning scraps and furniture on makeshift grills to use for heating amid the cold.

What is the strategic significance of Mariupol?

According to observers, Mariupol was a strategic and symbolic target for Russian President Vladimir Putin even before the military operation began in February.

Located on the Sea of Azov, Mariupol lies between the conflicted Donbas region, controlled by Russian-backed sparations, and Crimea, which was annexed by Russia in 2014. Mariupol is also close to Russia’s land and sea borders. This geographical positioning of the city, if seized, would make it possible for Moscow to establish a corridor between Russia, the Donbas and Crimea.

Economically, the city is important because it hosts Ukraine’s fifth largest sea port, having an annual capacity to handle over 18 million tonnes of cargo. The city also houses a number of iron and steel factories.

In 2014 as well, during the beginning of the conflict in the Donbas area, pro-Russian forces had driven the Ukrainian military out of Mariupol, however, it was later recaptured by Ukraine.