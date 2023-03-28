Explained | Why are Israelis protesting the government’s proposed judicial reforms?

March 28, 2023 06:08 pm | Updated 06:08 pm IST

The story so far: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced on March 27 that he would temporarily freeze his judicial overhaul plans to seek a compromise following widespread demonstrations and a general strike that paralysed the Jewish nation.

Mr. Netanyahu, 73, said he ordered the “timeout” on the legislation till the Knesset (Parliament) recess was over, “to give a real opportunity for real dialogue”. He urged protestors “to behave responsibly and refrain from violence” as thousands of Israelis protested the reforms, including workers from a range of sectors, and descended into Jerusalem.

Israeli President Isaac Herzog called on the government to stop the judicial overhaul, a day after Mr. Netanyahu fired defence minister Defence Minister Yoav Gallant for opposing the judicial reforms. Mr. Herzog warned that the move put the country’s security, economy and society under threat, and called on the government to set aside political considerations for the sake of the nation.

Mr. Netanyahu fired Defence Minister Yoav Gallant after he said in televised address on Saturday night that the judicial overhaul “poses a clear, immediate, and tangible threat to the security of the state”. This intensified protests, with tens of thousands taking to the street on Sunday night.

ADVERTISEMENT

The protests

In Tel Aviv, protesters blocked a main highway and lit large bonfires. They also gathered outside Mr. Netanhayu’s home in Jerusalem and clashed with police. Two protesters entered the Knesset building and shouted at Education Minister Yoav Kisch that he should resign, before being taken away by security.

The protests have mainly been organised by common people with no declared political affiliation, although the Opposition has expressed support for their cause.

On Monday, Arnon Bar-David, the head of Israel’s largest labour federation Histadrut, announced a “historic” labour strike to “stop the madness” of the government’s controversial judicial overhaul. The National Student and Youth Council, which represents middle and high school students, too declared a nationwide strike to start on Monday morning. The council called for “halting the [overhaul] legislation and starting negotiations immediately”.

Last week, on Thursday, Israel’s ruling coalition government passed a law that would protect Mr. Netanyahu from being deemed unfit to rule because of his ongoing corruption trial, Associated Press reported. Despite thousands of reservations expressed by the Opposition and the widespread protests, the government of Israel moved ahead with the Bills to reform the country’s judiciary. According to local newspaper The Times of Israel, the controversial judicial reform Bill was expected to go to vote in the Knesset, the Israeli legislature, sometime this week.

What reforms are being planned?

Israel’s governance system is divided into three parts – the executive (consisting of the President as Chief of State, the Prime Minister as Head of the Government, and the Cabinet, selected by the Prime Minister and approved by the Knesset), the legislature (the unicameral Knesset), and the judiciary (Supreme Court and subordinate courts including district and magistrate courts, national and regional labour courts, family and juvenile courts, and special and Rabbinical courts).

The current right-wing government in Israel is a coalition of six parties led by Mr. Netanyahu. The coalition government has put forth a list of changes to Israel’s judicial system that seeks to reduce the influence of the judiciary in the country. The Bill was introduced by Deputy Prime Minister and Justice Minister Yariv Levin in January 2023 and will enhance the government’s control over Israel’s judiciary.

Currently, judges in Israel are appointed by the judicial selection committee, which consists of nine members. These nine members include the Supreme Court president, two Supreme Court justices (selected by the justices from among themselves), the justice minister, one Cabinet minister, two Knesset members selected through a secret vote, and two members of the Israel Bar Association.

Appointments of all judges other than those of the Supreme Court require a simple majority, with the quorum fixed at seven. aAppointments to the Supreme Court require at least seven out of nine votes from the committee members.

The coalition’s Bill proposes to remove Israel Bar Association members from the committee. The judicial selection committee will then consist of three Cabinet ministers including the justice minister, three members of the Knesset – two from the coalition including one chair of the Constitution, law and justice committee) and one from Opposition— the Supreme Court president, and two retired lower court judges appointed by the justice minister with the agreement of the Supreme Court president. All judges, including those of the Supreme Court, will be appointed by a simple majority of five votes. Simcha Rothman, one of the brains behind the judicial reforms in Israel, is the current chair of the Constitution, law and justice committee.

If approved, the new structure gives the coalition government an automatic majority of five votes (three Cabinet ministers and two coalition members from the Knesset) and influence over which retired lower court judges are chosen for the committee. This would effectively enable the coalition government to decide who presides over Israel’s courts, thus curbing the independence of the judiciary.

The Bill also says that courts, including the Supreme Court, will not address questions on the validity of a basic law, either directly or indirectly.

It must be noted that Mr. Netanyahu was officially disallowed from pushing the coalition agenda of judicial reform by Israel’s Attorney-General Gali Baharav-Miara due to an ongoing corruption trial against him, as per a R euters report. Mr. Netanyahu has denied all charges of wrongdoing.

What are Basic Laws in Israel?

Israel does not have a Constitution. The country is governed by a set of laws on various subjects such as land, President, government, economy, and judiciary. These laws are called the country’s Basic Laws.

How do Bills become laws in Israel?

There is no preliminary reading for a Bill introduced by the government or a Knesset committee. It is directly submitted in the Knesset plenum for the first reading stage. A Knesset committee then prepares it for second and third readings. Once approved by the committee for these readings, the plenum holds another debate on the Bill. Following the debate, two rounds of voting – on the second and third readings – are conducted (usually in succession). Once it passes all readings in the Knesset plenum, a Bill becomes a law in the Book of Laws of the State of Israel.