Explained | What makes Kherson, the Ukrainian city captured by Russia, significant?

A military truck and tank are seen on a street in Kherson, Ukraine. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

March 04, 2022 11:30 IST

The Ukrainian Army continues to fight back in Kyiv and other important cities.

The story so far: Russian forces in Ukraine have captured the city of Kherson, making it the first major urban centre to fall during the ongoing invasion of the country.

In a Facebook post, Kherson’s Mayor Igor Kolykhaev informed that armed Russian forces visited the city council on Wednesday and laid down a strict set of rules for the residents. The Russian soldiers have demanded that a strict night curfew be observed and only vehicles carrying food, medicines and other essential items will be allowed to enter the city. There are also restrictions on the movement of pedestrians in the city.

Kolykhaev also added that he made no promises to the Russian forces but asked them to not shoot civilians.

Why is Kherson important?

Kherson is an important port city in the south of Ukraine. It has a population of around 290,000 and is situated on the Dnieper River that flows into the Black Sea.

The Black Sea holds immense geostrategic importance for Russia. Apart from Russia, five other countries that surround the important water body are North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) members Turkey, Bulgaria, and Romania. Ukraine and Georgia are the two countries that want to join NATO.

Russia sees control over Black Sea ports as of strategic importance to dominate the water body that provides an important economic trade route to the Mediterranean Sea. It can also be seen as a security buffer zone from any threats that might arise in its south.

Kherson is also home to the Kherson Shipyard which specialises in the construction of various types of vessels like merchant ships, tankers, container ships, icebreakers and Arctic supply ships, refrigerators, and so on. The shipyard has built vessels that have been delivered to as far as China.

The city has its own international airport, and is also home to important institutes of higher education.

What is the situation in Ukraine?

The United Nations announced on Thursday that the number of refugees fleeing Ukraine has reached one million. Russia started its military operation in Ukraine and invaded the country on February 24, 2022. Intense fighting has ensued in the country since then.

The invasion of Ukraine has prompted tough sanctions for the Kremlin. Many countries and businesses have imposed financial sanctions on Russia. State-run media channels Russia Today and Sputnik have been blocked by the European Union (EU). The country has also faced similar reactions in sports. Russian sportspersons and teams have been barred from participating in Winter Paralympics and all tournaments conducted by FIFA and UEFA until further notice.

The prosecutor of the International Court of Justice announced on Wednesday that the body will “immediately proceed” with an investigation into alleged war crimes in Ukraine by Russia. Thirty-nine countries have petitioned for an urgent investigation into the matter.

India on Wednesday abstained from voting on the United Nations General Assembly’s resolution condemning Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

A second round of talks between the diplomats of the two nations is expected to take place on Thursday.