Explained | What is the ‘reasonableness’ doctrine at the heart of Israel’s judicial overhaul?

August 01, 2023 05:45 pm | Updated 06:08 pm IST

The story so far: Israeli lawmakers on July 24 approved a key portion of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s divisive plan to reshape the country’s judiciary by passing a controversial legislation that prevents judges from striking down government decisions on the ground that they are ‘unreasonable.’

The development comes amid massive protests against the proposed overhaul. Proponents believe that the sweeping reforms would allow more effective governance while still leaving the Court with other standards of judicial review, such as proportionality. Critics however say that without judicial oversight, the drive would upend the country’s democratic checks and balances, weaken the Supreme Court, and concentrate power in the hands of Mr. Netanyahu and his parliamentary majority.

After seven months of debate, the government managed to scrap the ‘reasonableness’ doctrine with a final vote of 64-0. Every member of the coalition voted in favour, while opposition lawmakers abandoned the Knesset (Israel’s Parliament) plenum in protest.

The amendment will prohibit courts from using the doctrine to review decisions made by the cabinet, government ministers, and unspecified ‘other elected officials, as determined by law’, but would continue to allow the use of the doctrine for decisions made by professional civil servants in government ministries and agencies.

A day after the passage of the contentious law, the Supreme Court announced that it would hear petitions challenging its constitutionality in September. It, however, refused to pass an injunction to freeze the law in the meantime.

What is the ‘reasonableness’ doctrine?

Israel does not have a written constitution. The country is governed by a set of laws on various subjects such as land, President, government, economy, and judiciary. These laws are called the country’s Basic Laws and function as the country’s constitution.

The power to review the legality or ‘reasonability’ of laws is analogous to the power of judicial review vested with Indian courts. There is no law defining judicial review powers, and the grounds for judicial intervention in administrative affairs have been promulgated through court rulings.

One such legal standard is the ‘reasonableness doctrine’ —more commonly known as the standard of extreme unreasonableness— derived from the Wednesbury unreasonableness principle in English common law. That principle was introduced in Israeli jurisprudence by a 1980 ruling in the Yellow Pages case, by Aharon Barak, then a new judge of the Supreme Court. He held that administrative bodies must act with reasonableness, and lack thereof may be grounds for invalidating their decisions. Although the Court at times had held that administrative bodies should act with reasonableness, it was unclear whether this could be an independent metric to invalidate administrative decisions.

A decision is deemed unreasonable if a court rules that it was made without considering all relevant factors or without giving relevant weight to each factor, or by giving irrelevant factors too much weight— even if they do not violate any particular law or contradict other administrative rulings. Notably, the judiciary cannot revoke government decisions simply because they disagree with them. Under the doctrine, such revocation is permissible — only in cases in which the balance between the various considerations that were made is unreasonable to an extreme.

For instance, while deciding on the location of a new industrial complex, a minister may give relatively great weight to the impact on the quality of life of those living nearby and assign relatively lower importance to other factors, such as a small difference in the value of the land that the state will expropriate for the project. However, it is possible that some inappropriate consideration (such as a nudge by a friend who expects to reap a huge profit from the expropriation of the land) tipped the balance for the minister’s surprising decision about the industrial complex’s location, overriding other relevant considerations.

How have Israeli courts invoked the doctrine in the past?

The reasonableness doctrine has been used by Israeli courts on numerous occasions to scrutinise political appointments as well as executive decisions.

In 1990, the Supreme Court ruled in the Ganor v. Attorney General case that the Attorney General’s decision not to charge the heads of the banks in the manipulation of stocks affair, which caused the collapse of the Israeli stock market, was tainted by extreme unreasonableness, as it did not give sufficient weight to the price paid by the public as a result of the banks’ actions.

In 2007, the government decided to fortify only some classrooms against rocket attacks in 24 schools in the Gaza border region. Ruling that the decision was unreasonable, the judges highlighted the large number of children who were exposed to rocket fire which posed a severe threat to their daily lives. The government was accordingly ordered to fortify every classroom in those schools.

Another well-known use of the reasonableness doctrine was a High Court decision in 2014 that found that the Kfar Vradim municipal council’s decision not to build a mikveh, or ritual bath, in the town was unreasonable, bearing in mind the needs of the local religious population and the circumstances of the request

Invoking the doctrine to invalidate political appointments, the Supreme Court in 1993 ruled that the failure to dismiss Minister Arye Deri and Deputy Minister Rafael Pinhasi after indictments were issued against them for serious corruption, was tainted by extreme unreasonableness.

In January this year, the Supreme Court ordered Prime Minister Netanyahu to dismiss his key ally, Shas leader Aryeh Deri from his cabinet, on the grounds that his recent criminal conviction for tax offenses, and a resultant suspended jail sentence which was yet to expire, made his appointment ‘unreasonable in the extreme.’

What are the other proposed reforms?

Netanyahu’s government launched its judicial overhaul plan in January, soon after it was sworn in. The plan has a set of proposals that attempt to limit judicial review over executive actions. First, the government wants to enable the 120-member Knesset to override any Supreme Court judgement by a simple majority of 61 votes, unless those rulings are unanimous.

Second on the cards is a law that would give a greater role to lawmakers in the appointment of Supreme Court judges. As of now, judges are appointed by a collegium-like nine-member committee — three Supreme Court judges (including the Court President), two members of the Israeli Bar Association, two members from the Knesset, and two from the government (Ministers). According to the proposed reforms, the members of the Bar Association would be replaced by two ‘public representatives’ picked by the government, thus giving the government a majority of votes in the committee.

Third is a new measure that would curb the authority of independent legal advisers attached to government ministries. At present, their opinions have quasi-legal force, as Supreme Court judges often rely on them while ruling on the propriety of government actions. The reform would make their advice non-binding.

On March 23, Netanyahu’s coalition passed a law preventing legal authorities from removing the Prime Minister from office if he is deemed ‘unfit to rule’. As a result, only the Knesset and the Cabinet can now remove the leader from office. These measures could technically help Netanyahu evade prosecution in his ongoing corruption trial as well as his eviction from office.

What are the concerns and what happens next?

With the Supreme Court set to hear petitions challenging the law in September, the apex Court is faced with a tough decision — how should it respond to a challenge to its own power?

A range of groups, including nonprofits, parliamentary opposition parties, and individual citizens have filed petitions against the law on the basis that it is in conflict with the country’s Basic Laws and changes the basic structure of Israeli democracy. Former Israeli Prime Minister and Leader of the Opposition Yair Lapid has also said that he would be appealing to the Supreme Court to revoke the law.

The new law is an amendment to a Basic Law— one of the bodies of laws that have a quasi-constitutional status in Israel— and the Supreme Court has so far never intervened in, or struck down, a Basic Law. It has however in the past set a precedent for the possibility of doing so. In 2021, it declared a law to delay the deadline to pass the state budget an improper use of parliamentary power but stopped short of annulling it in order to avoid setting the formal precedent of disqualifying a Basic Law. The same year, the Supreme Court while adjudicating upon a case challenging the constitutionality of Basic Law: Israel – The Nation State of the Jewish People, outlined the very narrow circumstances in which the Court might strike down a Basic Law. These included cases where a bill ‘dealt a mortal blow to free and fair elections, core human rights, the separation of powers, the rule of law, and an independent judiciary’.

The Court is however not left without remedy and will still be able to review government and ministerial decisions using other doctrines of administrative law —proportionality, discrimination, conflict of interest, bias, lack of factual basis, arbitrariness, and extraneous considerations. Experts however say that deploying other legal standards such as bias or conflict of interest is harder to justify since these would be difficult to prove in court considering the difficulty in finding evidence of such malfeasance in the decision-making process itself.

It is also expected that the coalition will move to reinstate Aryeh Deri, barred from holding a cabinet position by the Supreme Court. Although the reasonable standard cannot be used this time round, as it was in January, the Court may be able to prevent his appointment using other principles —most likely the Estoppel principle, already cited by some judges in the January verdict.

Estoppel is an equitable doctrine, a bar that prevents one from asserting a claim or right that contradicts what one has said or done before, or what has been legally established as true. The Court ruled in January that due to Deri’s promise to the Magistrate’s Court that he would temporarily withdraw from political life as part of his plea agreement, he cannot now claim before the Court that he has the right to return to politics as a senior minister.

Notably, according to polling released this month by the Israel Democracy Institute, only a minority of Israelis support the changes. Less than a third of the public supports barring the Supreme Court from intervening in decisions by politicians or public officials even if they are found by the justices to be ‘grossly unreasonable’. Only 14% support completely barring the Court from intervening on this basis compared to a large majority (59%) who oppose this type of legislation.

The passage of further bills pertaining to the judicial overhaul is unlikely to take place in the coming days since the current Knesset session expires at the end of July, and the parliament will reconvene in October, after the Jewish High Holidays.

