Explained | What is happening in Haiti and why has the UN called for a rapid action force?

Gang violence killed more than 200 Haitians in July alone while a resurgence of cholera has taken 16 lives this month as health facilities struggle to function

People run while police fire tear gas during a protest demanding the resignation of Haiti’s Prime Minister Ariel Henry after weeks of shortages, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti on October 10, 2022. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Gang violence killed more than 200 Haitians in July alone while a resurgence of cholera has taken 16 lives this month as health facilities struggle to function

The story so far: United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has sent a letter to the UN Security Council calling for a multinational “rapid action force" led by a member state to help Haiti’s police control widespread gang violence, which has killed hundreds of people in recent months.

Violence by armed gangs is raging in the Haitian capital of Port-au-Prince and several other parts of the country amid a political vacuum, with armed groups having taken control of most of the capital and the biggest fuel terminal, blockading basic services such as food, water, and health care. The situation has been worsened by a cholera outbreak and widespread protests against the current government.

Haiti’s historical and political background

Haiti is a country of nearly 11 million mostly French and Creole-speaking people in the Caribbean, bordered by the Dominican Republic. Once the richest of the French colonies, Haiti is now the poorest country in the Western Hemisphere, prone to national disasters and political instability. After being under French rule for two centuries, Haiti became the first postcolonial black republic in 1804 but had to pay reparations to France for over 120 years. It was also under United States occupation from 1915 to 1934, when the then U.S. President Franklin D. Roosevelt withdrew troops from the country.

It saw multiple unstable governments before and after U.S. occupation and dictatorial rule by François Duvalier and his son, Jean-Claude —a 29-year dictatorship which began in 1957. The Centre for Foreign Relations notes that their reign was marked by widespread corruption and human rights violations, leaving nearly 30,000 people dead or missing.

Haiti got its first democratically elected president Jean Bertrand Aristide in 1991 but he was deposed twice in coups, and exiled in 2004.

Just as Haiti started to develop and head toward political stability, it was struck by a devastating earthquake in 2010 and Hurricane Matthew in 2016, the effects of which the country is still reeling from today. The country’s former President Michel Martelly took charge after the 2011 election which were shrouded in allegations of meddling. The term of the country’s legislature and president ended in 2015, but Mr. Martelly ruled by decree for over a year.

In 2016, in a general election with a voter turnout of 21%, Jovenel Moïse, a member of Mr. Martelly’s party, was elected President while a money laundering investigation was underway against him. Mr. Moïse faced multiple and widespread public protests during his term for high taxes and fuel prices, and in 2019 the country’s Superior Court of Auditors alleged that Mr. Moïse and other officials embezzled millions of dollars. In July 2021, Mr. Moïse was assassinated at his private residence in Port-au-Prince by unidentified armed assailants.

The UN Peacekeeping Mission to Haiti

In 2004, the U.N. started its peacekeeping mission— the United Nations Stabilization Mission in Haiti (MINUSTAH), which ended in 2017.The peacekeepers, previously posted in Nepal, were blamed for introducing a cholera outbreak into the Caribbean country— the biggest one in the world. After years of demands, the U.N and the then Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon apologised in 2016 for introducing the disease into the country. Mr. Ban said the U.N. had moral responsibility towards those who suffered due to cholera, including around 10,000 people who died of the disease.

U.N peacekeepers in Haiti were also accused of committing sexual violence. The U.N. itself substantiated the sexual violence claims.

Post the withdrawal of the peacekeeping force, UN police were also deployed in 2017 and left the country in 2019. Secretary-General Guterres’ current proposal is not for a UN deployment, but for a multi-national task force to help the Haitian National Police combat gang violence, a Reuters report said.

Why has gang violence flared up?

Against the backdrop of years of military interference and a coup, Haiti disbanded its army under then-President Aristide in 1995. Gangs are said to have flourished under political patronage after this period. Mr. Moïse and his predecessor Mr. Martelly started to reinstitute the army, but a large number of soldiers could not be recruited.

The U.S. Congressional Research Service notes that gang members have outnumbered and outgunned the Haitian army and have more advanced weapons than the army.

The political vacuum and instability increased as the elections scheduled for 2019 were postponed due to a political gridlock between the country’s legislature and executive. The terms of Haiti’s entire lower house and much of the senate expired in 2020, with President Moïse postponing elections further and ruling by decree. Before his assassination in July last year, Mr. Moïse named Ariel Henry as the country’s Prime Minister, but he was yet to be sworn in. Now, without a President or a functioning legislature, Mr. Henry is still the acting Prime Minister.

Mass public protests have been taking place since 2019 demanding a stable government and opposing high levels of poverty, corruption, and unemployment exacerbated by the pandemic. The protests have often turned violent and resulted in looting.

The political impasse has allowed for gangs to gain footing and increase their strongholds. Gang violence has increased to unprecedented levels in recent years and spiked further after Mr. Moïse’s assassination in 2021. According to the U.N., even in 2020, gang violence was threatening the administration’s authority; kidnappings increased by 200% compared to 2019, murders rose by 20%, and reported rapes increased by 12%.

The United States and aid groups in Haiti also say that gangs are operating with political support. This has resulted in rival gang turf wars and several killings.

In May, this year, former U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet said that armed violence had reached “unimaginable and intolerable levels” in Haiti, especially in Port-au-Prince. Violence spiralled further after two criminal alliances, known as G9 and G-Pèp, faced off in a turf war on July 8. In one of the worst instances of violence, in July, more than 200 people died in the Cité Soleil neighbourhood, home to over 250,000 people on the outskirts of the capital. Doctors Without Borders said that thousands of people were trapped in the neighbourhood as gangs blockaded it, without access to food or water.

Gangs have now taken control of most of Port-au-Prince and other parts of the country, with around 150-200 gangs operating in the capital itself, hindering access to food and other aid, the U.N. World Food Programme said in July.

The humanitarian crisis

Since mid-September, a coalition of gangs has blockaded the Varreux terminal, the country’s biggest and most crucial fuel terminal, protesting Mr. Henry’s announcement that his government would cut fuel subsidies owing to their high costs. Gangs have also blocked ports which facilitate the import of the country’s food and other essentials.

The Varreux terminal is the main entry point for fuel in the country, but the blocking of its entrance has led to a massive fuel shortage, forcing several of the country’s health centres and hospitals toclose down as they depend on fuel-powered generators for electricity. UNICEF said in September that due to health facilities becoming inoperative, nearly 22,100 children under the age of five and over 28,000 newborns, were at risk of not getting “essential health care services” in the coming four months.

The movement of food and water tankers to supply clean water to areas has also been restricted by the blockade and gang rule. This was further exacerbated this month as cases of cholera were detected for the first time in three years, marking the start of another outbreak. According to the latest figures from U.N. humanitarian workers, cholera has already claimed 16 lives and there are 32 confirmed and several suspected cases.

Besides, more than 60% of the population is living in poverty and 45% are going hungry, with food and fuel inflation skyrocketing. Humanitarian agencies have also noted multiple instances of sexual violence, looting, and attempts by gangs at recruiting children, whose education has been halted due to the pandemic and the current violence.