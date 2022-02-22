  • ‘Suisse secrets’ is an investigation conducted by 163 journalists, working with 48 media outlets across 36 countries, who united under the investigative consortium Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP) to analyse data leaked more than a year ago to German newspaper Süddeutsche Zeitung.
  • The data leaked by a self-described whistleblower had the details of 18,000 bank accounts linked to 30,000 clients of Credit Suisse, together holding more than $100 billion at one point. OCCRP described the information as the “only known leak of a major Swiss bank’s client data to journalists”.
  • The over 160-year-old bank, employing nearly 50,000 people and catering to 1.5 million clients, manages assets worth a total of $1.6 trillion. In the recent past, however, the bank has been ensnared in a string of scandals and has a corporate culture that insiders say, encouraged maximum risk taking. 