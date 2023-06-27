Explained | What are the reforms to immigration law for skilled workers in Germany?

June 27, 2023 05:54 pm | Updated 05:54 pm IST

The story so far: Germany on June 23 approved a new law to attract skilled workers from outside of the European Union (EU) to come to Germany for work.

“We are finally taking the opportunity to create modern immigration law. We will ensure that we bring the skilled workers into the country that our economy has been urgently needing for years. Anyone who speaks to small and medium-sized businesses and the trades knows that that this is the only way we can ensure the prosperity of our country. We want skilled workers to be able to come to Germany quickly and get off to a flying start. We want to remove bureaucratic hurdles. If people bring work experience or personal potential, we will make it possible for them to enter our job market to gain a foothold,” German Federal Interior Minister Nancy Faeser said.

The law was approved with 388 votes in its favour, while 234 German lawmakers voted against it and 31 abstained, Reuters reported.

What are the changes to Germany’s current law?

The new law expands the ambit of Germany’s immigration laws for skilled workers and makes it easier for them to enter the country. Anyone who has two years of professional experience and a professional qualification recognised in their home country will be eligible to immigrate as a worker. Previously, the qualifications had to be recognised in Germany.

The reforms also introduce an “opportunity card” — a job-hunting provision based on a points system to ease immigration into Germany. The selection criteria for the opportunity card includewhich qualifications, knowledge of German and English, work experience, connection to Germany, age, etc. The points system can be considered somewhat similar to Canada’s Comprehensive Ranking System that assigns points to eligible candidates based on categories like skills, education, language ability, work experience, and other factors for immigration to the country. In fact, Ms. Faeser called Canada a “role model” that Germany should learn from, as far as immigration for foreign skilled workers is concerned.

Germany’s opportunity card will provide options for probationary or part-time employment, with potential conversion to a residence permit for employment or education.

Labour shortage in Germany

Germany and the EU at large are seeing an ageing and shrinking population, which also affects the labour pool. According to research by the Foundation for Political Science and Politics (SWP) of the German Institute for International and Security Affairs, there is a keen shortage of skilled workers, especially in social and education sectors, health and care, construction and skilled crafts, information technology and jobs in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM). Other European countries, Germany’s primary source of skilled labour, are also plagued by similarly ageing and shrinking populations.

The Institute for Employment Research of the German Federal Employment Agency predicts that the current labour volume can only be maintained with annual net immigration of 400,000 workers until 2035.

Similar research by the Nuremberg Institute for Labour Market and Vocational Research noted almost two million vacancies at the end of 2022— greater than ever before. This lack of skilled workers can be detrimental to Germany’s economic growth, experts say.

What does this mean for Indian immigrants?

According to the German interior ministry, over 200,000 Indian nationals are currently living in Germany, with the majority holding a regular residence permit. However, there are also more than 5,000 Indian nationals staying in Germany illegally. At 34,000, Indians are also the second-largest group of foreign students in Germany.

According to a 2022 analysis by the German Economic Institute, the number of people with Indian citizenship in Germany rose from 48,000 to 151,000 between 2010 and 2020, and their share in the total foreign population increased from 0.7% to 1.6%. India’s share of the world population between the ages 25 and 34 was placed at 44.8 million, while its share of the world population between ages 15 and 24 was placed at 20.5%, making it a strong demographic to provide skilled labour to Germany.

What next?

An ordinance related to the law is expected to be discussed in the German Parliament on July 7, 2023. It is believed that some provisions of law may come into force by November 2023.