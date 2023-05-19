Explained | Ukraine’s recent round of weapons acquisition

May 19, 2023 01:59 pm | Updated 01:59 pm IST

The story so far: Germany on Saturday announced fresh military aid valued at around $3 billion as the country continues to fight against a Russian invasion that began in February 2022.

The move was announced by Germany right before Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was scheduled to visit Berlin for the first time since the Russian invasion. President Zelenskyy arrived in Germany on Sunday after meeting Italian leaders and Pope Francis in Rome.

The Hindu looks at recent military aid acquired by Ukraine.

Germany

According to German news organisation Der Spiegel, the new military aid package for Ukraine includes 30 Leopard 1 A5 tanks, 20 Marder armoured personnel carriers, more than 100 combat vehicles, 18 self-propelled Howitzers, 200 reconnaissance drones, four IRIS-T SLM anti-aircraft systems and other air defence equipment.

The Leopard tanks are manufactured by German defence equipment and technology company Krauss-Maffei Wegmann. The Leopard 1 tank was first manufactured in 1965 and its upgrades are still in use in nine countries. According to Army Recognition, the Leopard 1 A5 is an improved version of the Leopard 1A1A1 main battle tank (MBT) which was the first upgrade of the Leopard tank.

The Leopard 1 A5 tank was based on a research project undertaken in 1980. It has night vision, computerised fire control, and an automatic fire detection and extinguishing system.

Earlier this year, Germany had announced that it will provide Leopard 2 tanks – one of the most advanced MBTs in the world – to Ukraine.

The IRIS-T surface launch missile (SLM) system is manufactured by German weapons manufacturer Diehl Defence. It was successfully tested for the first time in 2014.

According to Army Recognition, IRIS-T SLM provides 360° protection against aircraft, helicopters, cruise missiles, and guided weapons. It can simultaneously engage multiple targets from very short to medium range within brief reaction times.

Each IRIS-T SLM system consists of three vehicles – a missile launcher, a radar, and a fire-control radar, with integrated logistics and support, as reported by Deutsche Welle. The missiles use infrared imaging to identify targets. They have a range of 40 kilometres (km) and an altitude coverage of 20 km.

France

The next stop on President Zelenskyy’s multinational Europe tour was France, where he spent three hours at the Elysee Palace meeting French President Emmanuel Macron. Although specific numbers were not disclosed, Mr. Macron’s office said that France will supply dozens of light tanks, armoured vehicles, and air defence systems to Ukraine. France is also aiming to train around 2,000 Ukrainian soldiers this year.

In the past, France has provided an array of weaponry, include air defence systems, light tanks, howitzers and other arms and equipment and fuel to Ukraine.

The United Kingdom

Ukrainian President Zelenskyy arrived in London on Monday to meet U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and secure more military aid for his country. The U.K. announced that over the next few months, it will send hundreds of air defence missiles and additional unmanned aerial systems, including hundreds of new long-range (greater than 200 km range) attack drones, to Ukraine.

A week before the meeting between Mr. Sunak and Mr. Zelenskyy, the U.K. had confirmed that it had provided Ukraine with Storm Shadow, a long-range cruise missile.

The Storm Shadow is an air-launched, long-range cruise missile designed by MBDA Systems for “pre-planned attacks against high value fixed or stationary targets”.

It weighs 1,300 kg and has a range more than 250 km. It is capable of being operated at all times of the day, and is not limited by weather. It combines inertial navigation system, global positioning system, and terrain referencing to achieve high accuracy.

On Saturday, Russia accused Ukraine of striking two industrial sites in the Russian-held city of Luhansk in eastern Ukraine with Storm Shadow. Right before Russia’s accusation, the U.K. had admitted that it supplied Ukraine with long-range missiles, becoming the first country to say so, news agency Reuters reported.

Despite his fast-paced Europe trip, Mr. Zelenskyy’s demand for fighter jets remained unfulfilled. The absence of NATO-compatible jets has been a significant disadvantage for Ukraine, whose pilots are used to flying MiG-29s and Sukhoi jets.

According to U.K.’s official statement, the country will start training Ukrainian pilots this summer while it works with other nations to provide Kyiv with F-16 jets.

So far, the U.S. has the largest country-wise share in aid provided to Ukraine since February 2022. According to an analysis by Kiel Institute for the World Economy, the U.S. has provided more than $75 billion in aid to Ukraine, which includes humanitarian, financial, and military support.

In addition to the recently committed European military aid to Ukraine, the U.S. has promised its Abrams tank, Patriot missiles, NASAMS (National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile System), Himars rocket launcher system (M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System), and Stryker armoured fighting vehicles, while the U.K. has promised Challenger tanks and Starstreak missiles.