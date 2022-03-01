Explained | The significance of Mriya, the world’s largest aircraft destroyed in the Russia-Ukraine conflict

File photo of the An-225 aircraft | Photo Credit: JACK GUEZ

March 01, 2022

Mriya, the world’s largest cargo aircraft, was destroyed during an attack on an airfield near Ukraine by Russian forces.

The story so far: The Ukrainian government announced on Sunday that Antonov An-225 or Mriya, the biggest aeroplane in the world, was destroyed by Russian forces on an airfield near Kyiv. Fighting continued in Ukraine for the fifth day after Russian President Vladimir Putin had announced a military operation in the neighbouring country on February 24, 2022.

Mriya was housed at the Antonov International Airport near Hostomel, northwest of capital city Kyiv where it was destroyed during an attack. The aircraft was under repair when Russia invaded Ukraine and hence it did not have the time to leave the country.

What is Mriya?

Mriya, Ukrainian for “the dream”, was the world’s largest cargo aircraft. It was formally known as Cossack, its North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) operating code.

The aircraft was originally developed for the transportation of the Buran shuttle orbiter and the Energia rocket. Both Buran and Energia were space missions of the erstwhile Soviet Union. The An-225 was also expected to be used as a flying space launching site in the reusable aerospace transport system. The aircraft was to be the first stage and a small-size space shuttle with a fuel tank the second.

Mriya had a wingspan of over 88 metres, and was 84 metres in length and 18.2 metres in height. It had an operational range of 15,400 km and a cruise speed of 800 km an hour.

The aircraft was first approved for development in 1986. It was renamed Mriya in November 1988. The aircraft made its first flight on December 21, 1988 from Svyatoshyn. The first crew included Oleksandr Galunenko as captain, Sergii Gorbik as co-pilot, Sergii Nechayev as navigator, Oleksandr Shuleshchenko as senior flight engineer, Volodymyr Gusar as flight engineer, Vyacheslav Belousov as radio operator, and Mykhaylo Kharchenko as leading test flight engineer.

What are some of the records set by Mriya?

During its operational years, the An-225 undertook some record-setting flights. In June 2010, the aircraft delivered two wind turbine blades -- 42.1 meters each -- from China to Denmark for special testing.

In September 2012, Mriya lifted an art exhibition of Globus Gallery – 500 paintings by 120 Ukrainian artists – in the aeroplane’s cargo compartment to an altitude of 10,150 metres. The accomplishment was recorded during the opening day of the AviaSvit -XXI Aerospace Show.

The India connection: The aircraft landed in India in May 2016 for the first time, at Hyderabad’s Shamshabad airport. It was en route to Perth to deliver a 117-tonne power generator from the Czech Republic to a mine in Australia.

The aircraft was also used for transporting relief material during the Covid-19 pandemic, including tonnes of medicines, laboratory kits, masks and personal protective equipment.

What is the future of Mriya?

According to Ukrainian aerospace and defence company Ukroboronprom, it will take an estimated $3 billion to repair Mriya. The company did not give an exact window needed for the repair operations but said that the restoration will be “time-consuming” and take over five years. The statement from Ukroboronprom also said that the aircraft will be restored at the expense of the occupant, that is, Russia.