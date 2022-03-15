Explained | The last voyage of Sir Ernest Shackleton’s ‘Endurance’

The crew was rescued two years after their ship sank, but all members managed to survive.

The Endurance ship that was discovered off the coast of Antarctica a century after its sinking | Photo Credit: AFP

The story so far: A team searching for the wreckage of polar explorer Ernest Shackleton’s ship “Endurance” has successfully located it in the Weddell Sea. The ship was lost in November 1915 when Sir Shackleton attempted to make the first land crossing of Antarctica.

The Endurance22 Mission that located the ship was organised by the Falklands Maritime Heritage Trust. The team used advanced underwater vehicles called Sabertooths and fitted them with high-definition cameras and scanners to track the vessel’s remains.

Who was Ernest Shackleton?

Sir Shackleton was an Anglo-Irish explorer who started his career at sea with the merchant navy and later qualified as a master mariner. In 1901, he was chosen to go on his first polar expedition led by British naval officer Robert Falcon Scott on the ship “Discovery” but had to return due to bad health. Sir Shackleton, however, got closer to the South Pole than anyone had ever been at the time.

In 1907, he returned to the Antarctic on the ship “Nimrod”. His team set a record by coming even closer to the South Pole than before. He was knighted on his return to Britain.

Norwegian explorer Roald Amundsen became the first person to reach the South Pole in 1911. Following this achievement, Sir Shackleton made his third trip to the Antarctic, this time onboard “Endurance”, in 1914. The ship sank in 1915 but the explorer and his crew managed to survive.

What happened on the last voyage of Endurance?

Sir Shackleton had started his voyage towards Antarctica in 1914, shortly after World War I had broken out. He chose to sidestep the Falkland Islands route to avoid a potential conflict with the Imperial German Navy and took a route close to South Georgia instead.

The aim of the “Endurance” expedition was to achieve the first crossing of the Antarctic from the Weddell Sea to the Ross Sea via the South Pole.

In early 1915, Sir Shackleton’s “Endurance” got stuck in dense ice, and the crew had to abandon ship and live temporarily on a makeshift camp on the ice in order to survive. On November 21, 1915, Captain Frank Worsley noted the coordinates of the location at which the ship sank.

The 28-member crew then trekked to the edge of the sea ice and sailed to Elephant Island in lifeboats salvaged from the ship. Once on the island, they ate seals and penguins and used upturned lifeboats as a shelter. Rescue from the remote Elephant Island was, however, a distant possibility. Therefore, Sir Shackleton and Captain Worsley decided to head to South Georgia in one of the open boats with some members of the crew. The sailors rowed for around 1,300 km and landed on the south side of the island and had to make their way through mountains and glaciers to reach a Norwegian whaling station.

The thick sea ice made it difficult for rescue missions to reach Elephant Island at the earliest. On August 30, 1916, the rest of the crew members stranded on the island were finally rescued during the fourth attempt. Miraculously, all members of the crew aboard “Endurance” survived.