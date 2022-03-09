Explained | The corruption and misconduct allegations around Ericsson

A leaked 2019 internal report of the Swedish telecoms giant reveals corruption involving possible payments to ISIS while the terror group was controlling nearly 40% of Iraq

A leaked 2019 internal report of the Swedish telecoms giant reveals corruption involving possible payments to ISIS while the terror group was controlling nearly 40% of Iraq

The story so far: Swedish telecom company Ericsson announced on March 2 that it broke an agreement with the United States Department of Justice by hiding evidence about alleged corruption in Iraq that the company may have engaged in.

This comes after a leaked internal investigation report of Ericsson from 2019 revealed that it may have channeled money to the Islamic State (IS) terrorist group and made millions in suspicious payments between 2011 and 2019 to be able to function in Iraq. The internal investigation into corruption and misconduct engaged in by the company also revealed questionable activities in 10 other countries.

Also in 2019, the company had paid fines totaling $1 billion to the US Department of Justice under a Deferred Prosecution Agreement (DPA), after pleading guilty to paying millions in bribes between 2000 to 2016 to secure contracts in five countries — China, Djibouti, Vietnam, Kuwait and Indonesia.

This is the second time the DOJ has said that Ericsson breached the 2019 agreement by keeping information from it. In October 2021, the DOJ had said Ericsson breached the DPA by not providing some documents and facts.

What are the corruption allegations concerning Ericsson in Iraq?

Ericsson is a Sweden-based telecom equipment giant with an annual revenue of $25 billion, employing 100,000 people in 140 countries. Besides dealing in network towers, radio base stations and mobile switching centres, it also leads in developing 5G mobile technology in the UK.

The findings of a 2019 internal probe commissioned by Ericsson to a third party investigator to look into corruption within the company, was leaked to the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ) and 28 other media outlets in 22 countries, who published the findings in February this year.

The leaked report revealed that the Stockholm-headquartered telecom company may have engaged in bribing IS militants to use transport routes controlled by the terror group to deliver telecom equipment by circumventing Iraqi customs. It revealed that a total of $37 million in suspicious payments have been made by Ericsson, besides other misconducts.

In 2014, ISIS took control of the city of Mosul. Later, it virtually controlled 40% of Iraqi territory. Its operations were financed by collecting a host of taxes, sale of oil, and looting.

The information leaked to the media organisations, includes 73 of the 79 pages of Ercisson’s internal report and the interview summaries of 28 witnesses, along with 22.5 million emails.

As per the leaked findings of the investigation, the company hired transport contractors and paid them very high costs to deliver telecom equipment through a quicker or “speedway” route instead of using legal routes.

According to the report, the premium payments made to the subcontractors were likely to bribe militants along the quicker routes that were controlled by the latter. Findings indicate that suspicious payments were also likely made to Iraqi customs officials to evade border taxes.

While the report does not indicate direct payment of bribes to ISIS, it shows through 18 invoices that the transport company hired Ericsson was paid three times the usual costs for hiring trucks. In one of the invoices, the company paid 10 times more than the usual rate to a transport contractor.

The investigators plotted on a map of Iraq, the routes taken by Ericsson, which revealed that the routes fell in areas controlled by IS and other militant groups, indicating that the high cost paid to the transporters may have been used in bribing.

The media investigators said that this money for the quick transport routes was sourced from an “uncontrollable slush fund” or unaccounted money between 2016 and 2018. While the existence of such a fund is not ascertained in the leaked report, the journalists said that in one instance, an individual managed to embezzle nearly $308,000 from such a fund.

Besides allegedly bribing militants, the report discovered another misconduct on the part of Erricson’s management in Iraq. The company possibly risked the lives of subcontractors or sales agents it hired in Iraq, by insisting that they continue working in IS-controlled areas, following which some of these contractors were kidnapped by the militant group.

One such engineer named Affan, contracted by the company, was doing fieldwork in Mosul when IS took control of the city. Affan was asked by Ericsson to seek permission from IS to let the company continue its work in the city.

Speaking to NDR, a German news broadcaster, Affan said that when he reached to speak with the IS, gunmen on a truck abducted him and kept him in house arrest for a month.

They asked Ericsson for $2.4 million to continue its telecom operations in the area, adding that if the sum was not paid, all contractors would be hunted down. Affan said that Ericsson’s managers then stopped answering his calls for help and abandoned him.

While Affan maintains this, the leaked report says that one of Ericsson’s partners came to an arrangement with the IS to secure Affan’s release and continue work in the area.

The report also showed that Ericsson gave gifts and booked international trips for Iraqi Defence Ministry officials.

According to the investigators, Ericsson did a business of $1.9 billion between 2011 and 2018 by selling communication equipment in Iraq.

What does Ericsson say about this?

After facing a host of questions from media houses about the leak, Ericsson released a statement on February 15, admitting that its employees, vendors and supplies in Iraq committed “serious breaches of compliance rules and the company’s code of business ethics”, between 2011 and 2019. It added that an internal probe had revealed “evidence of corruption-related misconduct”.

The company also said that the internal probe team had found that payments were made to intermediaries and alternate transport routes were used to circumvent customs. This,it admitted, happened at a time when terror groups including IS had control over certain transport routes.

“Investigators could not determine the ultimate recipients of these payments. Payment schemes and cash transactions that potentially created the risk of money laundering were also identified,” read the statement.

Declining to speak with media houses to whom the documents were leaked, Borje Ekholm, the company’s CEO, spoke to a Swedish newspaper and said that his company may have made payments to IS in order to continue operating in Iraq but the final recipients of the payment are yet to be identified.

He added that after the irregularities were discovered in 2018 and 2019, a lot of employees were fired from the company and disciplinary action was taken.

“Furthermore, Ericsson terminated a number of third-party relationships and prioritized the Iraq country business for enhanced training and awareness activities, policies and procedures, and third-party management processes,” said a press release issued by Mr. Ekholm.

After his admission, Ericsson’s shares had plunged over $4 million or 10% of their value. A report released by Citibank analysed recently stated that after the revelations on Iraq, Ericsson risks becoming an ‘uninvestable’ company in the near future.

Corruption allegations against Ericsson in other countries

The leaks also reveal that Ericsson’s probe also looked into misconduct of its employees in Lebanon, Portugal, Spain, Egypt and other countries.

In Lebanon, the company set up a slush fund worth about $800,000 to finance gifts, entertainment and trips for government officials between 2010 and 2019. In South Africa, the company was seen to be involved in corruption to win a contract and paid bribes in Angola and Bahrain too. In the US, fraudulent activities were noted on the company’s party while acquiring a company. Its employees also allegedly engaged in misconduct in Azerbaijan, Libya, Brazil, Morocco, Croatia and China.

Besides the confirmation on Iraq, the US DOJ has not commented on whether Ericsson revealed to it the alleged corruption that took place in 10 other countries identified in the internal report.