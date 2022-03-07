  • On March 3, a group of Deputies submitted amendments to the criminal code to the State Duma (Lower House) of the Russian Federal Assembly. The amendments proposed to criminalise deliberately false information about the country’s military and its actions.
  • Under the law, those calling for foreign countries to impose sanctions on Russia and protesting against its Ukraine incursion would also be liable to punishment.
  • Soon after the signing of the law, multiple international news organisations said they would stop their journalists from reporting inside Russia for the time being.
  • The new amendments criminalising a form of information or news, is not the first of its kind in Russia. In 2020, Russia had added articles 207.1 and 207.2 to the criminal code to impose grave liability on knowingly spreading publicly significant fake news about the Coronavirus. In 2019, Russia had introduced a law criminalising distribution of “fake news” that “disrespects” the government and its institutions.