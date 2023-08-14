Explained | Is the U.S.-Iran hostage swap finally materialising? 

August 14, 2023 05:15 pm | Updated 05:15 pm IST

The story so far: Iran on Thursday moved five Iranian Americans from prison to house arrest as part of a tentative deal that is still being negotiated and can lead to their full release. Iran agreed to the release in exchange for around $6-$7 billion frozen in South Korea because of sanctions on the country, an Associated Press (AP) report said.

However, Mohammad Jamshidi, the Iranian President’s Deputy Chief of Staff for Political Affairs, said on Friday that the American detainees will remain in Iran until the full transfer of frozen funds, as per an Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) report.

Latest developments

The move was acknowledged by U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken in a press conference with Mexican Foreign Secretary Alicia Bárcena on Thursday. Responding to a question asked by a CNN journalist, Mr. Blinken said that the development to move the detainees to house arrest was a “positive step”.

“But I don’t want to get ahead of its conclusion because there is more work to be done to actually bring them home. My belief is that this is the beginning of the end of their nightmare and the nightmare that their families have experienced,” he added. The Secretary of State refused to elaborate on the engagement with Iran to not jeopardise the “completion of this process and the return home of (our) fellow citizens.”

Mr. Blinken said that in their efforts to bring Americans home, Iran’s own funds would be used and transferred to restricted accounts such that they can only be used for humanitarian purposes, permitted under the sanctions. The development will not lead to any relief in sanctions on Iran, he added.

On the other hand, Iran’s Foreign Ministry released a statement on Friday, saying that the process of releasing billions of dollars from the country’s assets has begun. It also added that Iran is pursuing the release of Iranians detained in the U.S. for years and that will be “realised in the near future”.

Iran has also insisted that it will have full control over how these assets are used. Quoting sources, IRNA also said that the deal includes a “significant amount” of funds blocked in the Trade Bank of Iraq.

Qatar’s role as an intermediary

Qatar and Oman have acted as mediators between the U.S. and Iran in the past, including efforts to salvage the 2015 nuclear deal that former U.S. President Donald Trump pulled out of in 2018. Quoting sources familiar with the matter, U.S. media outlets like The New York Times and AP have said that the frozen funds will be transferred to the central bank in Qatar. The account will be regulated by the government of Qatar so that the funds can only be used for humanitarian aid, like medicine and food.

According to AP, the process will be slow as far as South Korea is concerned, since the nation does not want to overwhelm its economy and the exchange rate for its own currency, the won. The money is owed by South Korea to Iran for oil purchased before the Trump administration sanctioned such transactions in 2019, the report added. Iran does not want the payments in won, and South Korea has agreed to convert the funds in batches.

In a social media post, Mohammad Reza Farzin, Governor of Iran’s central bank, said that the funds will be converted into euros and deposited into six Iranian banks in Qatar to buy non-sanctioned goods.

South Korea declined to comment on the U.S.-Iran deal, but said it hopes for a smooth resolution of the issue of frozen Iranian funds, the country’s Yonhap News Agency reported.

Previous negotiations

The tentative deal between the U.S. and Iran has been in the making for months. In February 2023, media outlets reported that the two countries were holding indirect talks for a possible prisoner swap. In March 2023, Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian told the country’s State television service that an agreement for a prisoner swap has been reached with the U.S.

The U.S., however, dismissed his comment at the time, calling it a “cruel lie”.

The interaction between the two countries finally became public in June, confirmed by Foreign Minister of the Sultanate of Oman, Sayyid Badr Albusaidi. The minister said that Iran and the U.S. were finalising a deal on the release of American prisoners in Iran.

Who are the detainees under house arrest in Iran?

The U.S. government has identified the Americans as Siamak Namazi, Morad Tahbaz, Emad Sharghi, and two others who reportedly wished to not disclose their identities. The hostages were earlier imprisoned at Evin Prison in Iran, which is known for its abusive conditions.

Mr. Tahbaz is an Iranian American businessman and wildlife conservationist who also holds a British passport. He was arrested in 2018 and is serving a ten-year sentence. Mr. Sharghi is a venture capitalist, also serving a ten-year sentence. Mr. Namazi, an Iranian American citizen, was arrested in Tehran in 2015 for spying and cooperating with the U.S. government. His father Baquer Namazi was also arrested by Iran on similar charges in 2016 and was released in 2022 on medical grounds, after almost seven years of detention. Both Baquer and Siamak Namazi were sentenced to ten years in prison in 2016, while they denied the charges. Since Iran does not recognise dual citizenship, it said that they will be tried as Iranian citizens.

It’s not over until it’s over

During his imprisonment, Mr. Baquer Namazi was released to house arrest, leading to hopes of a full release, but he was sent back to prison.

In an interview with NPR on Friday, international human rights lawyer Jared Genser recollected the incident with Mr. Baquer Namazi. Mr. Genser, who represents Mr. Siamak Namazi, said, “...there are no guarantees that this is over until the plane has taken off and left Iranian airspace. So we really have to be vigilant and make sure that both the U.S. and Iran work through the issues that need to be resolved so that they can finally be returned to their families.”

According to Mr. Genser, the detainees, including his client Siamak Namazi, are kept at a hotel in Tehran. While defending the U.S. government’s decision to release Iran’s frozen funds, saying it was not American money or the U.S. taxpayers’ money, Mr. Genser also criticised the country’s “consistently inconsistent” policy on freeing American hostages. “By that what I mean is that the U.S. doesn’t negotiate with terrorists except when it does. It doesn’t pay ransoms except when it does... I think we have to immediately pivot to developing a policy that can end hostage taking as a practice overall,” he said.

In interviews to the media, John Kirby, Coordinator for Strategic Communications at the U.S. National Security Council, also reiterated that no ransom will be paid to Iran out of taxpayers’ money, but he refused to comment on the negotiation process.

Why is the deal happening now?

According to AP, the deal is a way for Iran to unlock funds frozen in South Korea and aid its weakening economy. The U.S. sanctions on Iran, imposed after former President Trump withdrew from the nuclear deal, have dealt a crushing blow to Iran’s economy, the report added.

Iran’s currency touched record lows earlier this year, reaching 501,300 Iranian rials against the U.S. dollar in February 2023, news agency Reuters reported.

A tough phase of economic isolation also led Iran to accept a deal with its long-time rival Saudi Arabia in March this year.

