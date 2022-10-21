Explained | Is Jerusalem recognised as the capital of Israel?

Israel considers “complete and united” Jerusalem as its capital. Palestinian officials are of the view that East Jerusalem should be the capital of the future State of Palestine.

File photo: Muslim worshippers wrapped in the Palestinian flags pray during Ramadan in front of the Dome of the Rock shrine at the Al Aqsa Mosque compound in Jerusalem’s Old City.

The story so far: Australia has revoked itsrecognition of West Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, the country’s foreign minister Penny Wong said on Tuesday.

Former Prime Minister Scott Morrison had formally recognised West Jerusalem as Israel’s capital in December 2018 following a similar move by then-U.S. President Donald Trump, although Australia’s embassy remained in Tel Aviv.

What prompted the move?

Australia said that it remains committed to a two-State solution in which “Israel and a future Palestinian state coexist, in peace and security, within internationally recognised borders”. The country’s foreign ministry said that it will not support an approach that undermines this prospect.

The ministry also guaranteed its support to both Israel and Palestine. “We were among the first countries to formally recognise Israel under Labour Prime Minister Ben Chifley. This government will not waver in its support of Israel and the Jewish community in Australia. We are equally unwavering supporters of the Palestinian people, providing humanitarian support every year since 1951 and advocating for resumed peace negotiations,” it said in a press release.

The move was criticised by Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid. “We can only hope that the Australian government manages other matters more seriously and professionally,” he said.

Palestinian Authority’s Civil Affairs Minister Hussein al-Sheikh welcomed the move by Australia as an “affirmation” that Jerusalem’s status depends on the final status of talks.

What is the two-State solution?

The internationally-accepted resolution of the Israel-Palestine conflict is called the two-State solution. If achieved, the two-State solution will provide for the coexistence of the State of Israel alongside the independent State of Palestine.

The change in Australian policy

Labour Party’s Anthony Albanese was elected Australia’s prime minister in May 2022, defeating the coalition led by the Conservative Party that ruled for almost a decade.

When Australia recognised West Jerusalem as the capital of Israel in 2018, Mr. Morrison had said that the embassy would be moved from Tel Aviv “when practical, in support of and after final status of determination”.

He announced the establishment of a defence and trade office in West Jerusalem in the interim period. Mr. Morrison had also said that his government was committed to the two-State solution and “resolved to acknowledge the aspirations of the Palestinian people for a future State with its capital in east Jerusalem”.

Both the Israelis and the Palestinians claim Jerusalem as their capital.

How is Indonesia involved?

Indonesia is the world’s most populous Muslim nation and Australia’s immediate neighbour. Mr. Morrison’s earlier announcement of the possible recognition of West Jerusalem as Israel’s capital in October 2018 angered Indonesia.

Due to the ensuing tension, Australia warned its citizens to “exercise a high degree of caution” while travelling to Indonesia due to protests in the capital Jakarta and popular holiday hotspots, including Bali.

The move to revoke the recognition of West Jerusalem as the capital of Israel has been welcomed by Indonesia.

Do other countries recognise West Jerusalem as the capital of Israel?

Most countries still have their embassies in Tel Aviv and not Jerusalem. Before 1980, many embassies were located in Jerusalem. However, U.N. Security Council Resolution 478 urged countries to move their diplomatic missions out of Jerusalem, and 10 countries – Bolivia, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, El Salvador, Guatemala, Haiti, the Netherlands, Panama, and Uruguay – complied. Chile, Ecuador, and Venezuela had already withdrawn their missions prior to the adoption of the resolution.

Costa Rica and El Salvador were the last countries to move their embassies out of Jerusalem in 2006.

In December 2017, Mr. Trump announced the recognition of West Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and said that the embassy would be moved there. The U.S. embassy in Jerusalem opened in May 2018.

The move, however, was not brand new for the U.S. In 1995, the U.S. Congress passed the Jerusalem Embassy Act to move its embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem. The Act was legally binding; however, a clause allowed Presidents to postpone its application for six months for “national security interests”. Bill Clinton, George W. Bush and Barack Obama re-ratified the clause every six months during their tenure as U.S. Presidents.

Guatemala followed suit and opened an embassy in Israel two days after the U.S. Paraguay also said that it would move its embassy to Jerusalem but the decision was reversed in just three months when a new government was elected.

In June 2021, Honduras inaugurated its embassy in Jerusalem. However, a year later, the country’s foreign ministry said that it was considering moving the embassy back to Tel Aviv.

Kosovo opened an embassy in Jerusalem in March 2021., while Suriname announced in May 2022 that it plans to open an embassy in the city, although a definite date was not set.

In September 2022, British media outlets reported that U.K. Prime Minister Liz Truss was considering moving the country’s embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem and had discussed the same with Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid in a meeting on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly in New York.

מודה לידידתי הטובה, ראשת ממשלת בריטניה ליז טראס, שהודיעה כי היא שוקלת בחיוב את העברת שגרירות בריטניה לירושלים בירת ישראל- אנחנו נמשיך לחזק את השותפות בין המדינות 🇮🇱🇬🇧



צילום: אבי אוחיון, לע״מ pic.twitter.com/0DZB0TGMsl — יאיר לפיד - Yair Lapid (@yairlapid) September 22, 2022

