File photo of Rohingya children -- refugees from Myanmar -- stretch their hands out to receive food distributed by locals at the Kutupalong makeshift refugee camp in Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh. | Photo Credit: AP Photo/Mushfiqul Alam

June 20, 2022 18:12 IST

In 2021, most refugees came from Syria, while Turkey hosted the maximum number of refugees.

The story so far: The United Nations has designated June 20 as World Refugee Day to honour forcibly displaced people all around the world and celebrate their strength and courage.

For the 2022 edition of World Refugee Day, the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) has decided to focus on the right of refugees to seek safety.

Who is a refugee?

The UNHCR defines a refugee as a person who flees their home country due to violence, conflict or persecution. Race, religion, nationality, political opinion or membership in a particular social group are the most common reasons of persecution due to which people flee their homelands.

Refugee crisis in the last decade | Photo Credit: Data: UNHCR

A closely related category is that of Internally Displaced People (IDPs) -- those who are on the run due to armed conflict, generalised violence or human rights violations, but within their own country.

According to the UNHCR, 69 per cent of refugees displaced across borders are from just five conflict-ridden countries: Syria, Venezuela, Afghanistan, South Sudan, and Myanmar.

To highlight the refugees’ right to seek safety, the UNHCR is focusing on three key areas: Whoever they are, people forced to flee should be treated with dignity. Anyone can seek protection, regardless of who they are or what they believe. It is non-negotiable: seeking safety is a human right. Wherever they come from, people forced to flee should be welcomed. Refugees come from all over the globe. To get out of harm’s way, they might take a plane, a boat, or travel on foot. What remains universal is the right to seek safety. Whenever people are forced to flee, they have a right to be protected. Whatever the threat – war, violence, persecution – everyone deserves protection. Everyone has a right to be safe. Source: https://www.unhcr.org/world-refugee-day.html

1951 Refugee Convention

The United Nations Convention Relating to the Status of Refugees was adopted in 1951 and forms the crux of international refugee protection today. The convention is grounded in Article 1 of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights 1948 which states that everyone has the right to seek and to enjoy asylum from persecution in other countries . The convention also highlights non-refoulement – not returning refugees or asylum seekers to a country where their freedom or lives are threatened.

The 1951 convention originally only applied to people who fled due to events that occurred before January 1, 1951, and within Europe. An amendment in the form of a 1967 Protocol removed these limitations and made the Refugee Convention applicable globally.

Highlights of the 2021 UNHCR report

In line with the trend seen in the last decade, the number of refugees recorded in 2021 was at an all-time high. The UNHCR 2021 report on global trends puts the number of refugees at 27.1 million, with 83 per cent of those hosted in low and middle-income countries. Low-income countries host approximately a quarter of the world’s refugees and are expected to be disproportionately affected by rising inflation.

Syrians continue to be the most displaced population – around 6.8 million people of the country were displaced by the end of 2021.

Refugees by country of origin at the end of 2021. | Photo Credit: UNHCR Global Trends

Turkey (now officially the Republic of Türkiye) hosted 3.8 million refugees – the largest population worldwide – followed by Colombia (1.8 million), Uganda (1.5 million), Pakistan (1.5 million), and Germany (1.3 million).

Refugees by host country at the end of 2021 | Photo Credit: UNHCR Global Trends

In 2021, 57,500 refugees were resettled – a minor increase from 2020.

Refugee resettlement in the last decade | Photo Credit: Data: UNHCR

The year also saw an escalation in existing conflicts and a number of new ones flaring up around the world.

New displacements in 2021 | Photo Credit: UNHCR Global Trends

According to the World Bank, 23 countries faced high or medium-intensity conflicts in 2021.

Globally, 67 per cent of refugees and asylum seekers and 82 per cent of IDPs originated from/in countries affected by a food crisis in 2021. Around 40 per cent of refugees and asylum seekers were hosted by countries facing food crises at the end of 2021.

Afghanistan

The Taliban regained control of Afghanistan in August 2021 as U.S. troops withdrew from the country, bringing America’s longest war to a close. The events leading up to the Taliban takeover saw a large population of the country being displaced within Afghanistan as well as into neighbouring countries like Iran and Pakistan. Over 2.7 million Afghan nationals were displaced across borders by the end of 2021. The number of IDPs within Afghanistan continued to rise for the 15th straight year, UNHCR said.

Myanmar

Also Read Rohingya to mark 5 years in Bangladesh refugee camps

The military of Myanmar took over control of the country in a coup in February 2021, igniting widespread violence. Many people were forced to flee the country while a large part of the population became displaced within its borders. Rohingya refugees, an ethnic group in Myanmar that has faced widespread persecution since 2017, continue to be among the largest displaced groups globally. In 2021, the number reached almost 1.2 million, with over 75 per cent of those hosted in Bangladesh.

Ukraine

Between February 24, 2022, and June 16, 2022, more than 7.7 million border crossings have been recorded from Ukraine, turning Russia’s invasion of the country into one of the worst humanitarian crises since World War II. Over five million individual refugees have been recorded just across Europe. More than seven million Ukrainians are currently displaced within the country.

However, it is worth noting that a considerable number of Ukrainians have found refuge in predominantly high-income European countries. More than 2.8 million Ukrainian refugees have registered for schemes like temporary protection status offered by European Union (EU) member states. Other people who were displaced until the end of 2021 have been shown to have faced much more dire conditions and received less of a welcome.

Venezuelans displaced abroad

Venezuelans continue to leave their home country to escape violence, insecurity and threats, and shortages of food, medicine and other essential services. Displacement from the country has become the second-largest external displacement crisis globally, with over six million Venezuelan refugees and migrants present around the world.

Refugees, people in refugee-like situations and Venezuelans displaced abroad at the end of 2021. | Photo Credit: UNHCR Global Trends

Climate change

According to the Internal Displacement Monitoring Centre (IDMC), 23 million were estimated to have been displaced within their countries in 2021 by extreme weather events like floods and droughts. As global temperatures rise, climate change is expected to create an even larger number of refugees. The UNHCR report, however, notes that the impact of climate change on displacement is not uniform. It includes:

sudden onset events like storms, floods and wildfires that usually cause a temporary displacement limited to within a country

slow onset events like droughts and sea-level rise that can lead to eventual permanent forced migration.

climate change-related conflict that can include competition for essential resources like water and a shortage of food crops

Asylum Seekers

In 2021, the number of new individual asylum applications registered globally increased by 25 per cent to 1.4 million from 1.1 million. This was, however, still less than pre-pandemic levels. Unaccompanied or separated children (UASC) accounted for two percent of new asylum claims.

The U.S. was the most popular choice among refugees to seek asylum, followed by Germany, Mexico, Costa Rica, and France.

Major countries for individual registration of asylum seekers by the end of 2021 | Photo Credit: UNHCR Global Trends

The figures reinforce the inference that 72 per cent of refugees and Venezuelans displaced abroad live in countries neighbouring their country of origin, indicating that this may be a potential factor influencing an asylum seeker’s country of choice.