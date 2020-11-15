Watch | Explained: Ethiopia's political crisis

15 November 2020 12:34 IST

A video explainer on the political situation in Ethiopia

Ethiopia has been on the brink of a civil war. On November 4, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed declared war on the country’s Tigray region. The Tigray region is ruled by the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF). The war was declared in response to the TPLF’s attack on a federal military base in Tigray.



