Explained | Chemical and biological weapons: what international regulations bind Russia?

Firefighters try to extinguish a fire after a chemical warehouse was hit by Russian shelling on the eastern frontline near Kalynivka village on March 08, 2022, in Kyiv, Ukraine. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

The country had signed the Chemical Weapons Convention in 1997, agreeing to destroy its stockpile of chemical weapons

The story so far: United States National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan on March 16 warned the Secretary of Russia's Security Council, Nikolay Patrushev, of the consequences if the country decides to use chemical or biological weapons in Ukraine.

Last week, U.S. President Joe Biden vowed that Russia would pay a "severe price" if it used chemical weapons in Ukraine. Besides, brushing off Moscow’s claims about the U.S. having chemical and biological weapons labs in Ukraine as “preposterous”, the White House had also warned that Russia might engage in “false flag” chemical and biological attacks in Ukraine.

What are chemical and biological weapons?

Chemical weapons are toxins or chemical substances deployed using types of munition such as artillery shells or grenades to harm, cause sensory irritation or death. The use of such weapons in geopolitical conflicts started during World War I when commercial chemicals such as Chlorine, phosgene (a suffocating gas) and mustard gas (which can cause skin burns) were used by both sides.

In 2017, Syrian President Bashar-al-Assad’s regime was condemned for allegedly having its air force drop bombs of the highly-toxic Sarin nerve agent, along with chlorine bombs on civilian areas which resulted in multiple deaths. However, both the Syrian government and its military-ally Russia, maintained that no chemical weapons were used.

Besides, Russia has been accused of using chemical and life-threatening nerve agent, Novichok, against two of its own nationals — in the attempted assassinations of former KGB officer Sergei Skripal and his daughter in 2018, and Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny in 2020. Both Russia and the U.S. maintained high stockpiles of chemical weapons during the Cold War.

Biological weapons, meanwhile, are disease-causing organisms such as viruses, bacteria or other toxins produced and released deliberately to infect or cause death to humans. Biological agents like anthrax, smallpox, plague and others were some of the common toxins experimented by countries during and after World War I.

During the war, Germany was reportedly involved in a secret program to infect horses and cattle of Allied armies with viruses. There are documented instances of the Japanese testing biological warfare agents including bubonic plague, anthrax and typhus on human subjects and Allied prisoners of war, claiming several lives. During the second World War, the United States and United Kingdom, Germany and Russia were known to have Research and Development facilities to study biological agents.

Through the Cold War, the Soviet Union developed its biological weapons programme which was expanded and named Biopreparat. Projected as a “civilian” R&D programme as it also did genuine pharmaceutical work, the agency secretly produced and maintained large stockpiles of viruses and infections.

What are the International regulations governing chemical weapons?

The Geneva Protocol, 1925: According to the United Nations’ chemical weapons watchdog, the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW), by the time World War I was ending, more than 124,200 tonnes of chlorine, mustard and other chemical agents had been released by both the powers fighting the war claiming the lives of more than 90,000 troops due to exposure, while people in millions had been injured. Over public outrage on the devastating impact of chemical weapons and to prevent future threats of chemical attacks, the Geneva Protocol was signed in 1925, under the auspices of the League of Nations, and brought into force in 1928.

The 1925 Protocol prohibited countries from using chemical and biological warfare, and was also signed by Russia.

The Geneva Protocol, however, had its shortcomings in that it did not prohibit countries from developing, producing and possessing chemical weapons but only banned their use during war. It also allowed many signing countries to reserve the right to use the prohibited weapons against those not party to the Protocol and allowed party nations to use the weapons in retaliation if they were attacked.

The Biological Weapons Convention (BWC), 1972: International discourse on biological and chemical weapons picked up again in 1968, at the Disarmament Conference in Geneva, where the Biological Weapons Convention was negotiated and opened for signing in 1972, finally coming into force by 1975. The convention, to which Russia is also a party, along with 182 other countries, prohibits the “development, production, acquisition, transfer, stockpiling and use of biological and toxin weapons”.

It required signing countries to destroy their stockpiles of biological weapons, to not transfer bioweapon technology to any other country and gave the right to countries to request the United Nations Security Council to investigate alleged breaches of the BWC and for countries to cooperate in investigations directed by the UNSC. It also required states to meet for review conferences to check the effectiveness of the treaty and hold negotiations.

The USSR’s bioweapons programme, however, continued even after it signed the BWC in 1972, as manufactured and stockpiled chemical and biological agents in bulk. The programme, which at its height had 60,000 employees, produced anthrax, plague, smallpox and tularemia, aside from antibiotic resistant agents. The existence of the clandestine programme and Russia’s violation of the BWC was confirmed in 1992, when Boris Yeltsin, the country’s first President and successor to Soviet forces, admitted to the existence of military biological projects.

The shortfall of the BWC was that it did not provide for a verification process, meaning it did not have a body to conduct visits or confirm whether the member parties had in fact done away with their bio-weapon arsenal.

The Chemical Weapons Convention (CWC), 1993: While the BWC was negotiated and opened for signing fairly quickly, another treaty, the Chemical Weapons Convention, which also finds its roots in the Geneva disarmament talks, took 12 years to negotiate. It was opened for signature in 1993 and entered into force in 1997. The Convention prohibits “the development, production, acquisition, stockpiling, retention, transfer or use of chemical weapons by States Parties”.

Russia, along with 188 nations, constituting 98% of the world's population is party to the convention, under which, it agreed to “chemically disarm by destroying any stockpiles of chemical weapons they may hold and any facilities that produced them, aside from abandoned chemical weapons in other states.

The CWC has a stringent verification regime for certain chemicals and a compliance process. It also has a feature of a ‘challenge inspection’, where any member in doubt about another party’s compliance can ask for a surprise inspection. Under this feature, member parties have committed themselves to being inspected any time, anywhere, without having the right to refuse.

The CWC also requires countries to declare their stockpiles of chemical agents and weapons, and Russia had declared its possession of the world’s largest chemical weapons stockpile, with 40,000 metric tons of chemical agent, including VX, sarin, soman, mustard, lewisite and phosgene.

The OPCW: The most important feature of the CWC is that it requires the establishment of an independent and permanent body to implement the CWC, conduct verifications of whether the weapons have been destroyed and ensure compliance of member countries to the Convention. This body- the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW), was formally established in 1997 at The Hague, the Netherlands.

Other functions of the OPCW include preventing the re-emergence of chemical weapons in any member country, to give protection and assistance to a member against chemical weapons and to encourage international cooperation for the peaceful uses of chemistry.

In 2017, the OPCW had announced that Russia had completed the destruction of its arsenal of chemical weapons. However, the alleged chemical attacks on Sergei Skripal and Alexei Navalny had raised international suspicion against Russia. Russia did not agree to the terms of an OPCW visit to the country post the attack on Mr. Navalny. Under the CWC, 45 countries had used their rights to seek clarification and demanded Russia to resolve unanswered questions about its handling of Navalny’s poisoning.

Countries can face consequences for non-compliance under the CWC. If a country is suspected to have used chemical weapons, an investigation can be launched by the OPCW. In severe cases, the country that violated the Convention could have its rights and privileges under the CWC suspended, including protection against chemical weapons. The decision making body of the OPCW, the executive council, can also decide whether member parties should put in place sanctions on the violating country as per international law. The OPCW can also bring violations to the attention of the UNSC. Besides, the CWC requires member countries to adopt laws criminalising everything that is prohibited under the Convention.