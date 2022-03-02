March 02, 2022 12:33 IST

The African Union has condemned a recent “wave” of military coups in the continent during its 35th Summit. While the Union uses suspensions to punish coup leaders, analysts say the body must be more proactive to prevent putsches.

What is the African Union? What has been the trend with coups in Africa recently?

