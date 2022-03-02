Watch | Explained: African Union and the coups in West Africa

The Hindu Bureau March 02, 2022 12:33 IST

A video explainer on African Union and the increasing frequency of military coups in the continent.

A video explainer on African Union and the increasing frequency of military coups in the continent.

The African Union has condemned a recent “wave” of military coups in the continent during its 35th Summit. While the Union uses suspensions to punish coup leaders, analysts say the body must be more proactive to prevent putsches. What is the African Union? What has been the trend with coups in Africa recently? Read more here: African Union | Amidst a wave of coups and a pandemic



Our code of editorial values