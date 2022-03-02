International

Watch | Explained: African Union and the coups in West Africa

The African Union has condemned a recent “wave” of military coups in the continent during its 35th Summit. While the Union uses suspensions to punish coup leaders, analysts say the body must be more proactive to prevent putsches.

What is the African Union? What has been the trend with coups in Africa recently?

