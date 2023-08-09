HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Exiled Belarus opposition leader wins Swedish rights prize

Tikhanovskaya, who claimed victory against Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko in 2020 presidential elections, has been in exile since the aftermath of the disputed vote

August 09, 2023 11:09 pm | Updated 11:09 pm IST - Stockholm

AFP
Belarus opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya. File.

Belarus opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya. File. | Photo Credit: AP

Exiled Belarusian opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya on Wednesday won a rights prize in memory of Sweden's assassinated foreign minister Anna Lindh for her "tireless" fight for democracy, the award's organisers said.

The Anna Lindh Prize, worth 100,000 Swedish kronor ($9,400), is given "to encourage primarily women and youth who, in Anna Lindh's spirit, show the courage to work against indifference, prejudice, oppression and injustice", according to the Anna Lindh Memorial Fund that awards the honour.

Tikhanovskaya, who claimed victory against Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko in 2020 presidential elections, has been in exile since the aftermath of the disputed vote, and lives in Lithuania.

"She has tirelessly continued the fight. Svetlana Tikhanovskaya is a symbol of a free and democratic Belarus," the fund said in a statement.

Belarus is an authoritarian state in which opposition voices and independent media have been stifled during Lukashenko's nearly three decades in power.

The award was announced on the third anniversary of the 2020 election that critics and Western leaders say was rigged.

Anna Lindh was murdered on September 11, 2003 by a mentally ill young Swedish man, Mijailo Mijailovic, who was of Serbian origin.

The prize will be officially awarded to Tikhanovskaya on September 11 in a ceremony in Stockholm marking the 20th anniversary of Lindh's death.

po/jll/imm

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.