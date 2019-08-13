Exchange plastic for tickets on this bus

Indonesia is the world’s second-biggest marine polluter behind China. It has pledged to reduce plastic waste in its waters some 70% by 2025 by boosting recycling, raising public awareness, and curbing usage.

It has introduced the Surabaya scheme, by which passengers can swap trash for travel tickets. According to authorities, the scheme is a hit, with nearly 16,000 passengers trading trash for free travel each week.

An hour-long bus ride with unlimited stops costs three large bottles, five medium bottles or 10 plastic cups. But they must be cleaned and cannot be squashed.