HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

Ex-U.S. envoy to Pakistan gets probation for ethics violations

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Olson, while serving as the U.S. envoy to Pakistan, received favours and benefits from a Pakistani-American businessman

September 16, 2023 09:06 pm | Updated 09:06 pm IST - Washington

AFP
U.S. Special Representative for Afghanistan and Pakistan Richard Olson was sentenced to three years of probation and ordered to pay a $93,350 fine on September 15, 2023, for improperly helping a wealthy Persian Gulf country influence U.S. policy and not disclosing gifts he received from a disgraced political fundraiser.

U.S. Special Representative for Afghanistan and Pakistan Richard Olson was sentenced to three years of probation and ordered to pay a $93,350 fine on September 15, 2023, for improperly helping a wealthy Persian Gulf country influence U.S. policy and not disclosing gifts he received from a disgraced political fundraiser. | Photo Credit: AP

Richard Olson, a former U.S. Ambassador to Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates, was sentenced to three years of probation on Friday for violating federal ethics laws.

The 63-year-old Mr. Olson was also fined $93,400 after pleading guilty to charges he misused his official position for personal gain.

Mr. Olson, who served as the U.S. envoy to Pakistan from 2012 to 2015, pleaded guilty in June of last year to making a false statement and violating laws governing lobbying for a foreign government.

Mr. Olson was accused of helping the government of Qatar influence U.S. policymakers shortly after retiring from the State Department in 2016.

"U.S. law prohibits senior officials — like the defendant — from representing a foreign government before any federal agency or from aiding or advising a foreign entity with the intent to influence the US government for one year after leaving their positions," the U.S. Attorney's Office for Washington said in a statement.

"The defendant took numerous steps to conceal these illegal activities, including deleting incriminating emails and lying to the FBI during a recorded interview," it said.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Mr. Olson, while serving as the U.S. envoy to Pakistan, also received favours and benefits from a Pakistani-American businessman identified in court documents only as "Person 1."

They included $25,000 paid to Mr. Olson's then-girlfriend to help pay her tuition at Columbia University in New York and $18,000 in first class travel for the ambassador to attend a job interview in London.

"One major favor was that the defendant agreed to lobby members of Congress on Person 1's behalf with respect to weapon sales to Pakistan and Middle Eastern countries that Person 1 was trying to broker," the US Attorney's office said.

According to The Washington Post, "Person 1" is Imaad Zuberi, who was sentenced to 12 years in prison in 2021 for making illegal campaign contributions and other offenses.

Related Topics

World / USA

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.