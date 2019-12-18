Ex-Trump campaign official gets 45 days in jail

A judge sentenced U.S. President Donald Trump’s former deputy campaign chairman Rick Gates to serve an intermittent term of 45 days in jail and 36 months of probation. Gates was one of several former Trump aides to be charged in Mueller’s investigation that documented Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. election.

Gates, 47, initially pleaded not guilty but reversed himself in February 2018, and agreed to cooperate with prosecutors.

U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson said she had struggled for some time with how to sentence Gates, who met with investigators over 50 times and helped the government secure convictions of Republican operatives Paul Manafort and Roger Stone after he pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI and the special counsel’s office and conspiring against the U.S.