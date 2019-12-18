Ex-Trump campaign official gets 45 days in jail

A judge sentenced U.S. President Donald Trump’s former deputy campaign chairman Rick Gates to serve an intermittent term of 45 days in jail and 36 months of probation. Gates was one of several former Trump aides to be charged in Mueller’s investigation that documented Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. election.
Gates, 47, initially pleaded not guilty but reversed himself in February 2018, and agreed to cooperate with prosecutors.
U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson said she had struggled for some time with how to sentence Gates, who met with investigators over 50 times and helped the government secure convictions of Republican operatives Paul Manafort and Roger Stone after he pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI and the special counsel’s office and conspiring against the U.S.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.