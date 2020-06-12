Ex-Trump aide Flynn seeks dismissal of lying charge

President Donald Trump’s former National Security Adviser, Michael Flynn, and the Justice Department teamed up on Friday in an unprecedented legal battle to force a federal judge to dismiss a criminal lying charge to which Flynn has already pleaded guilty.

Lawyers for the Justice Department and Flynn appeared before a federal appeals court to argue that U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan had trampled on the executive branch’s powers by refusing to grant their request to dismiss the case.

Barr’s intervention

Attorney General William Barr ordered the department on May 7 to dismiss the case against Flynn following pressure from Mr. Trump and his allies, leading to criticism that Mr. Barr was using his office to help Mr. Trump’s political allies.

“We are here now today stop further impermissible intrusion into the sole power of the executive branch,” said Sidney Powell, a lawyer for Flynn.

Beth Wilkinson, an attorney retained to represent Judge Sullivan, was to argue later on Friday morning that the judiciary branch is not a mere “rubber stamp” and that Judge Sullivan has a duty to ensure that dismissing the charge is in the public interest.

Flynn twice pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI about his conversations with Russia's then-ambassador, Sergey Kislyak. But he later switched lawyers to pursue a new scorched-earth tactic that accused the FBI of entrapping him, and asked the judge to dismiss the charge.