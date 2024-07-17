GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Ex-NATO chief Robertson to lead U.K. defence review

Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced the strategic defence review on July 16 as one of his first major acts after taking office on July 5

Published - July 17, 2024 11:08 am IST - LONDON

AP
George Robertson.

George Robertson. | Photo Credit: AP

Former NATO leader George Robertson will lead a review of Britain’s military strategy to counter what he calls the “deadly quartet” of China, Iran, Russia and North Korea.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced the strategic defence review on July 16 as one of his first major acts after taking office on July 5. Mr. Starmer who leads a center-left Labour Party government, has promised to end the shrinking of the U.K.’s military seen during 14 years of Conservative Party rule.

Mr. Starmer also says he will increase defence spending to 2.5% of GDP from its current level of about 2.3% but has not set a deadline. He said spending would be “responsibly increased” to bolster Britain’s “hollowed-out armed forces.”

The Ministry of Defence said the review would aim to strengthen U.K. homeland security, bolster Ukraine in its fight against Russia, and “modernize and maintain” Britain’s nuclear arsenal.

Robertson, a former British defence secretary — who was NATO Secretary-General between 1999 and 2003 — will be assisted by ex-White House adviser Fiona Hill and Gen. Richard Barrons, a former director of operations for the U.K. armed forces.

Mr. Robertson told reporters that the U.K. and its NATO allies were “confronted by a deadly quartet of nations, increasingly working together,” referring to Russia, Iran, North Korea, and China.

At a summit in Washington last week, the 32-nation Western military alliance called China a “decisive enabler” of Russia’s war against Ukraine, its most serious rebuke yet against Beijing. China insists that it does not provide military aid to Russia.

The review is scheduled to issue its report in the first half of 2025 and will help set Britain’s defence policy for the next decade.

Related Topics

United Kingdom

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.