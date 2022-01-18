International

Ex-Kazhak leader denies conflict with successor

Nursultan Nazarbayev  

Kazakhstan’s former leader released a video on Tuesday in which he talked about the violent unrest that engulfed the country earlier this month and rejected reports alleging that he fled the country amid tensions with the current President.

It was the first time that Nursultan Nazarbayev spoke publicly about the protests.

Mr. Nazarbayev also denied that there were tensions between him and his hand-picked successor, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. He also backed Mr. Tokayev’s move to take over as head of the National Security Council.


