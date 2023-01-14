Ex-IPL chief Lalit Modi hospitalised, placed on oxygen support

January 14, 2023 09:49 am | Updated 09:49 am IST - New Delhi

Former Indian Premier League chairman Lalit Modi was admitted to the hospital after a COVID-19 infection and pneumonia attack and has been placed on external oxygen support.

Mr. Modi posted the update on Instagram, saying that he was infected with COVID-19 twice in two weeks and had "profound pneumonia" after which he was hospitalised.

Along with this, he has also released his picture, captioned: “After 3 weeks in confinement with a double COVID in 2 weeks accompanied by influenza and deep pneumonia - and post trying several times to leave. Finally landed via air ambulance accompanied by two doctors and a superstar super-efficient son who did so much for me back in London. The flight was smooth. Unfortunately, still on 24/7 external oxygen.

Through Instagram, Lalit Modi said he was brought from Mexico to London after three weeks of hospitalisation.

