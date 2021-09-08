Ex-Afghan president Ashraf Ghani apologises, regrets 'how it ended'

Kabul

08 September 2021 21:12 IST

Ghani released a statement on Twitter

Former president Ashraf Ghani, who fled the country last month as the Taliban entered Kabul, apologised Wednesday to the Afghan people, because "I could not make it end differently".

In a statement on Twitter, Mr Ghani said he left at the urging of the palace security in order to avoid the risk of bloody street fighting, and again denied stealing millions from the treasury.

Full report to follow

