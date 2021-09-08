InternationalKabul 08 September 2021 21:12 IST
Comments
Ex-Afghan president Ashraf Ghani apologises, regrets 'how it ended'
Updated: 08 September 2021 21:12 IST
Ghani released a statement on Twitter
Former president Ashraf Ghani, who fled the country last month as the Taliban entered Kabul, apologised Wednesday to the Afghan people, because "I could not make it end differently".
In a statement on Twitter, Mr Ghani said he left at the urging of the palace security in order to avoid the risk of bloody street fighting, and again denied stealing millions from the treasury.
Full report to follow
More In International
Read more...