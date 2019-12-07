Evo Morales leaves Mexico on ‘temporary’ trip to Cuba

A person close to the self-exiled former President Evo Morales of Bolivia said on Friday that the former leader is in Cuba for a medical appointment.
The person spoke on condition of anonymity, and did not specify whether it was a routine medical checkup or an appointment to treat a specific ailment.
The person said Mr. Morales was scheduled to see the same Cuban medical team that attended to him in Bolivia.
Mexico’s foreign relations ministry confirmed that Mr. Morales had left Friday on a “temporary” visit to Cuba.
Mr. Morales was granted political asylum in Mexico after he resigned Bolivia’s presidency following widespread protests over a disputed presidential election that he claimed to have won. He arrived in Mexico on Nov. 11 and had not left Mexico since.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.