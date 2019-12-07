International

Evo Morales leaves Mexico on ‘temporary’ trip to Cuba

Bolivian President Evo Morales speaks from the presidential hangar in El Alto, Bolivia.

Bolivian President Evo Morales speaks from the presidential hangar in El Alto, Bolivia.   | Photo Credit: AP

more-in

The person said Mr. Morales was scheduled to see the same Cuban medical team that attended to him in Bolivia.

A person close to the self-exiled former President Evo Morales of Bolivia said on Friday that the former leader is in Cuba for a medical appointment.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity, and did not specify whether it was a routine medical checkup or an appointment to treat a specific ailment.

The person said Mr. Morales was scheduled to see the same Cuban medical team that attended to him in Bolivia.

Mexico’s foreign relations ministry confirmed that Mr. Morales had left Friday on a “temporary” visit to Cuba.

Mr. Morales was granted political asylum in Mexico after he resigned Bolivia’s presidency following widespread protests over a disputed presidential election that he claimed to have won. He arrived in Mexico on Nov. 11 and had not left Mexico since.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics International
international relations
health treatment
human interest
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 7, 2019 10:07:59 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/evo-morales-leaves-mexico-on-temporary-trip-to-cuba/article30229114.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY