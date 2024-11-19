Even with Lebanon truce deal, Israel will operate against Hezbollah: Israel PM Netanyahu

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Monday (November 18, 2024) that Israel will continue to operate militarily against the Iran-backed Lebanese armed movement Hezbollah even if a ceasefire deal is reached in Lebanon.

“The most important thing is not (the deal that) will be laid on paper,” Mr. Netanyahu told the Israeli Parliament.

“We will be forced to ensure our security in the north (of Israel) and to systematically carry out operations against Hezbollah’s attacks... even after a ceasefire,” to keep the group from rebuilding, he said.

Mr. Netanyahu also said there was no evidence that Hezbollah would respect any ceasefire reached.

“We will not allow Hezbollah to return to the state it was in on October 6, 2023, the eve of the strike by its Palestinian ally Hamas into southern Israel,” he said.

Hezbollah then began firing into northern Israel in support of Hamas, triggering exchanges with Israel that escalated into full-on war in late September this year.

“Lebanon’s government has largely endorsed a U.S. truce proposal to end the Israel-Hezbollah war and was preparing final comments before responding to Washington,” a Lebanese official told AFP on Monday (November 18, 2024).

Israel insists that any truce deal must guarantee no further Hezbollah presence in the area bordering Israel.