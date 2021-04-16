International

European Union-U.K. talks over Brexit fail to reach breakthrough

Top European Union (EU) and British officials failed to get a breakthrough at talks on Northern Ireland trade rules and said on Friday that contact would continue over the coming weeks.

The dinner meeting late Thursday between European Commission Vice-President Maros Sefcovic and U.K. Brexit minister David Frost took place a month after the EU started legal action against its former member country, arguing that the U.K. had not respected the conditions of the Brexit agreement and violated international law.

A British statement said that “a number of difficult issues remained and it was important to continue to discuss them.” Mr. Frost said that “there should be intensified contacts at all levels in the coming weeks.” The two sides are trying to find common ground on trade rules in Northern Ireland, where Britain’s exit from the EU has unsettled a delicate political balance.

Northern Ireland is part of the U.K. but remained part of the EU’s single market for goods after Brexit to avoid checks at the territory’s border with EU member Ireland. An open Irish border helped underpin the peace process that ended decades of sectarian violence, allowing people in Northern Ireland to feel at home in both Ireland and the U.K.

Unionists say the arrangement the British government and the EU worked out has amounted to the creation of a border between Northern Ireland and the rest of the U.K. The EU and the U.K. agreed on the post-Brexit trade deal on Christmas Eve but its application is still provisional until the EU’s legislature approves it, theoretically by the end of the month.

Some EU legislators are threatening to hold back the parliamentary approval vote until they receive further assurances from London on the issues Frost and Sefcovic were discussing.

European Union Parliament committees overwhelmingly backed the trade deal Thursday.

In March, London decided to unilaterally extend a grace period until October on checks for goods moving between Britain and Northern Ireland, a decision that led the EU to issue a formal notice to its former member. The U.K was given one month to respond.

Comments
Related Articles

Pakistan suspends services of social media platforms following violent protest

Turkey bans use of cryptocurrencies for payments

With flagship electric car, Mercedes takes fight to Tesla

Bezos says Amazon needs to do better for employees in last investor letter as CEO

Eight killed in shooting at Indianapolis Fedex facility: Police

U.S. to continue to push Pakistan on supporting diplomatic efforts to ensure peace in Afghanistan: CIA Director Burns

People may trust computers more than humans to perform some tasks, study says

China poses single biggest geopolitical test for U.S. in 21st century, says CIA Director

In far-off Indian hills, ousted MPs fight for Myanmar’s democracy

Drone targets U.S. troops at Iraq’s Erbil airport

U.S. imposes new sanctions on Russia

Sri Lanka opposition, civil society mount legal challenge to Chinese-backed Port City Bill

Data | India accounts for 6% of the world's COVID-19 cases registered in April

‘Terrorist forces’ may take advantage of U.S. troop withdrawal from Afghanistan: China

Sydney man finds snake in lettuce bought at supermarket

France urges its nationals in Pakistan to leave country after violent protests by radical religious group

Coronavirus | Europe surpasses one million COVID-19 deaths: WHO

U.S. troop withdrawal | Antony Blinken makes unannounced visit to Afghanistan

Macron assesses Notre Dame two years after devastating fire

Like-minded countries should act cohesively to protect interests in Indo-Pacific: Australian PM
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 16, 2021 2:59:18 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/european-union-uk-talks-over-brexit-fail-to-reach-breakthrough/article34334377.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY