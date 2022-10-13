European Union sees highest number of irregular crossings since 2016: border agency

Main nationalities of the migrants attempting to cross into the EU through the Balkans were Syrian, Afghan and Turkish.

AFP Warsaw
October 13, 2022 18:53 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Migrants and refugees walk near the village of Simanovci along a motorway that links the Serbian capital Belgrade to the Croatian border. File | Photo Credit: AFP

ADVERTISEMENT

The number of irregular crossings into the European Union rose 70% in the first nine months of 2022 to its highest level since 2016, the EU's border agency said Thursday.

The Frontex agency said a total of 2,28,240 entries were detected, including 1,06,396 through the Balkans, a 170% increase from the same period in 2021.

"The high number of illegal border crossings can be attributed to repeated crossing attempts by migrants already present in the Western Balkans," Frontex said in a statement.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The second highest number was for the Central Mediterranean route, where 65,572 entries were detected — a 42% rise from the first nine months of last year.

The main nationalities of the migrants attempting to cross into the EU through the Balkans were Syrian, Afghan and Turkish.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Through the Central Mediterranean, the main nationalities were Tunisian, Egyptian and Bangladeshi, the statement said.

The agency also said the number of migrants detected in the Channel trying to cross into Britain so far in 2022 was 52,700 — higher than the figure of 52,000 for all of 2021.

"As the winter approaches, the number of attempts might increase before the sea conditions worsen and make the crossing more dangerous," Frontex said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
European Union
migration
illegal immigrants
immigration

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app