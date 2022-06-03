European Union formally approves embargo on Russia oil

Representational image only. | Photo Credit: Reuters

June 03, 2022 16:24 IST

EU headquarters says Russian crude oil will be phased out over six months and other refined petroleum products over eight months.

The European Union (EU) on June 3 formally approved an embargo on Russian oil and other sanctions targeting major banks and broadcasters over Moscow's war on Ukraine. EU headquarters says Russian crude oil will be phased out over six months and other refined petroleum products over eight months.

It says that “a temporary exception is foreseen” for landlocked countries — such as Hungary, the Czech Republic and Slovakia – that “suffer from a specific dependence on Russian supplies and have no viable alternative options.” Bulgaria and Croatia will also get “temporary derogations” for certain kinds of oil. EU leaders say the move means that around 90% of Russia's oil exports to Europe will be blocked by year's end. The EU imports around 25% of its oil from Russia.

Russia's biggest bank, Sberbank, plus Credit Bank of Moscow, Russian Agriculture Bank and the Belarusian Bank for Development and Reconstruction have also been blocked from using the SWIFT system for international bank transfers.

Several broadcasters have been hit over allegations that they are being used by Moscow “to manipulate information and promote disinformation about the invasion of Ukraine.”