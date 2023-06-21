HamberMenu
European Union countries agree on new sanctions against Russia over Ukraine war

The package includes measures aimed at countering sanctions circumvention and individual listings

June 21, 2023 07:19 pm | Updated 07:19 pm IST - BRUSSELS

AP
European Union flags flutter outside the European Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium

European Union flags flutter outside the European Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium | Photo Credit: Reuters

European Union countries on Wednesday agreed on a new package of sanctions against Russia for its war against Ukraine.

Sweden, which currently holds the rotating EU presidency, said that the package includes measures aimed at countering sanctions circumvention and individual listings.

Details of the measures will be unveiled later this week when the sanctions are officially adopted by written procedure.

The EU had previously imposed 10 rounds of sanctions on Russia since President Vladimir Putin ordered his forces into Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022. Banks, companies and markets have been hit — even parts of the sensitive energy sector. More than 1,000 officials are subject to asset freezes and travel bans.

Much work has involved closing loopholes so that goods vital to Putin’s war effort don't get through.

However, it is the first time that plans have been announced to target trade via other countries, apart from sanctions against Iranians alleged to be supplying drones to Russia.

Past sanctions have been agreed on in just months — extremely quickly for the EU. But new measures are becoming increasingly hard to endorse as they inflict damage on the economic and political interests of some member countries even as they aim for the Kremlin.

